When life gets tough — you discover your true friends. After a series of extremely difficult experiences, I know mine and one of them is The Jesse Tree.
After Hurricane Ike in 2008, I settled into a job helping build houses for those who had become homeless. It was rewarding and provided me with employment and health insurance.
Then, in what could be described as a domino effect of events, I lost the job and the health insurance and was diagnosed with cancer. You’ve undoubtedly heard the raging national debate regarding health care; well, until you or a loved one faces a life-threatening illness you can’t imagine the fear, frustration and pain of trying to find the help you need.
The Affordable Care Act allowed me to obtain health insurance and begin a three-year battle with cancer, multiple surgeries and recovery. During this time, I lost my husband, and as an added insult to injury our family dog also died. It was an extremely difficult time in my life.
After surgery, I simply could not get around. My insurance provider promised a walker to regain the ability to walk but I waited a month while their complicated process left me with nothing. That’s when my sister, Margaret, called The Jesse Tree; they have been collecting, sterilizing and recycling durable medical equipment for nearly 20 years. They not only had the perfect walker for me, but offered a shower bench and other adaptive equipment that got me out of bed and back into a daily routine. I got my life back.
When Margaret asked how to obtain the items, she was able to make an online application and they brought the equipment to Galveston from their warehouse in Texas City that day. I am now using a cane, but that walker gave me the ability to get out and start living. This is an organization that works!
The annual Empty Bowl Event will be held on May 11 at the Garten Verein to raise funds for The Jesse Tree’s nutrition programs. I am proud to say that I am one of the “bowler’s” at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship that is making the bowls for this event. These funds are critically needed to help the organization grow to the next level to sustain its programs. Tickets and table sponsorships are now available for this fun evening of soup-tasting, silent auction and lovely music in a beautiful venue. If you haven’t already gotten your tickets, I hope this will inspire you to do so now.
When I needed a friend, The Jesse Tree was there. Now they need our help to keep the doors open. They do not accept federal or state funds because those funds actually prevent them from helping the truly needy. They depend on us.
Tickets and table sponsorships can be obtained online at www.jessetree.net, on Facebook, or call 409-599 4847 or 409-682-6218. Checks also can be mailed to: The Jesse Tree, P.O. Box 575, Galveston, TX 77553.
For information, contact Ted Hanley, thanley@jessetree.net or 409-682-6218.
