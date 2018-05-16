The city of Galveston has enjoyed a Fourth of July Parade for the past 25 years. Every year, a full complement of volunteers donate their time and resources to make the parade a success. The parade has been staged in several locations during the past.
Our most recent route, which proceeds down Seawall Boulevard, has proven to be a very popular event for families from all over Galveston County and beyond. This year’s parade will proceed from 59th Street to 25th Street on the seawall. The parade invariably increases the revenues for our island businesses and government.
As in any event, there are costs that need to be addressed. The majority of man hours involved are absorbed by Galveston’s concerned citizens, as well as several nonprofit patriotic organizations in the form of volunteerism or monetary funds.
The city of Galveston has consistently provided services and manpower for the parade. However, as the year’s progress and the parade gets larger, the need for additional funding increases as well.
In order to maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for all, and continue honoring our nation and military, we need your help. We need to raise $8,500 for this year’s Fourth of July Parade for parade fees, traffic control and security. With your assistance, we can continue to honor our military heroes, as well as celebrate the birth of our nation.
This year, the Galveston Island Fourth of July Parade Committee is requesting assistance from the island’s commercial, marine and industrial community. All donations are tax deductible. Please send your checks to: The Marine Corps League, Detachment No. 668, Fourth of July Parade, Two Fort Point, Galveston, TX 77551. Any amount is voluntary and of course, greatly appreciated.
The Fourth of July Parade is open to companies, individuals and groups without regard to affiliations. The only requirements are that an ethical standard, no radical displays, and a patriotic theme be fostered in the parade. Obviously, the number of participants has to be limited to keep it within a strict time limit. This year’s placement format in the parade will be first come first served with some exceptions. There also will be a fireworks display at 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard after the parade.
To register, the application can be found at www.galvestonparade.com.
