Today we all stand together in disbelief in the aftermath of the recent most dreadful act against our children and teachers at the Santa Fe High School campus.
Our hearts are heavy with sorrow and sympathy for all the families, friends and neighbors of the fallen as a result of this horrific tragedy. Each of the lost children and both teachers were valuable human beings taken from this earth far too soon while in the very place we should be providing education, comfort and safety at any cost. The injured and all families will have a long road to recovery even after wounds have healed … their hearts may never heal. Those who witnessed and escaped the premises will need time and special care … their hearts may never heal.
Having a substantial portion of the city of Hitchcock residents within the Santa Fe Independent School District, we share emotions as we try to make reason of what happened and what we can do to prevent such from happening in our communities again. The city of Hitchcock stands ready to join our neighbors in Santa Fe at any time to accomplish our many common goals.
We must rethink our priorities and assure that our leaders are focused on policy, plans and providing funding to guarantee all of our children’s safety first. We must take care and allow them to be children in their quest for education as they move into adulthood. Each child equally deserves our consideration and immeasurable support and they are depending on us.
A special gratitude is owed to our first responders, who put their lives on the line in timely response to this emergency and every day in our best interest. The heroic act of the school resource officer is an example of the unselfish service these special people provide, and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.
May God bless and keep our communities safe.
