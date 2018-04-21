La Marque primary, elementary and middle schools were all badly damaged by Hurricane Harvey, forcing students to be relocated. Primary and elementary school students were sent to Texas City, where they are currently in temporary, mobile classrooms, and middle school students are attending classes at La Marque High School.
At the time, it was hoped that the displaced students could quickly be returned to their schools. However, due to their age, deferred maintenance and hurricane damage, the combined cost to return these schools to use was estimated to be over $80 million. For about $13 million more, the schools could be replaced with three new schools.
A committee of community members was formed to evaluate and make recommendations to the Texas City Independent School District board of trustees regarding facility needs within the district, including whether to renovate and/or rebuild the La Marque schools. The committee, after a detailed analysis of the condition of these schools, decided that it would be better to build new schools than to put an excessive amount of money into renovating campuses that are 60 or more years old. The committee also recommended building a new Manuel Guajardo Jr. Elementary School and district-wide roof, parking, security and technology improvements.
The board accepted the committee’s recommendations and, to fund them, called for an election to gain voter approval of a bond issue. The bonds would be paid for with property taxes. Texas City ISD residents who do not own property within TCISD would not be affected, nor would senior citizens whose property taxes are frozen.
If the bond issue fails, for the La Marque students who have been displaced by Hurricane Harvey, there is no fallback plan. They would remain without their own schools indefinitely. Insurance money will not cover the cost to renovate or build new schools, and it is unrealistic to expect our state government to help. Since 2008, the state has reduced their funding percentage of public education by almost 10 percent.
However, I am confident this will not happen. Our Texas City/La Marque community has always cared about and supported our students and schools. Now, with our students in need, we have another opportunity to show our support. Please vote for the bond issue. Early voting is Monday through May 2, and Election Day is May 5.
