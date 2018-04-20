We are fast approaching the date for the school bond election for Texas City Independent School District. If you are reading this, you most probably are cognizant of the fact that Texas City and La Marque ISDs are now one district. That means that our school community is one.
What is needed by one entity of the district is needed throughout the district. As a retired social worker of a school district, a stakeholder and taxpayer, I am in support of the bond issue for our district.
In general, when individuals of voting communities exercise their right to vote for an issue, they often make the assumption that the vote is political. In this case, the school bond issue is not, in my opinion, a political matter. This school bond is an issue of community; this entire community. The bond is also about the wellbeing of our school district, our students, every student that attends, the teachers that provide instructions, our parents and administrators of the district.
Simply put, the passage of this bond will allow the school district the ability to provide an adequate, fiscally sound and appropriate learning environment which reflects our community values, for every student. In an effort to get the bond to pass, we must, as sound, stable members of our community, work together to assist with voting for the bond.
Working together means that we must encourage those that we know to vote “for” the bond. We must be verbal regarding the necessity because some of the supporters for the bond have noticed that many of our support “signs,” strategically placed in yards of supporters, who live in high volume traveled and visible areas, are being removed on a daily basis. This is especially true in the west end area of the city.
Apparently, some people do not wish for the bond to pass. However, I am appealing to taxpayers and stakeholders, who are concerned about the entire community of Texas City and all of Texas City ISD’s children, including the students who are now attending classes in trailers, to vote “for” the bond. Our district, and our children who do not yet have voices, need you.
