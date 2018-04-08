If you are an apartment owner with eight or more units, who saw a big increase in your 2018 windstorm insurance premium from the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA), it may be a mistake. Contact your insurance agent.
On Feb. 1, TWIA migrated the computerized descriptions of commercial insurance policies into their new portal system and in the process they eliminated a rule that provided a 40 percent discount for apartment complexes containing eight or more units receiving public housing credits.
That rule has been in place for at least 60 years, even before TWIA existed, but this year it just disappeared, without any public notice, permission or approval from the Texas Department of Insurance.
The Coastal Windstorm Insurance Coalition, a regional volunteer group looking out for commercial and personal insurance customers, became aware of the issue and pointed it out to TWIA, the Texas Department of Insurance and District 23 State Rep. Wayne Faircloth, and now, thanks to Lou Cusano at TWIA it appears TWIA is taking steps to reverse the change.
However, it was too late for some apartment owners. Some paid the extra charges. Some of the TWIA bills went directly to mortgage companies that financed apartments, and those mortgage companies automatically paid the premiums — resulting in some bank accounts being overdrawn.
In total, 271 policies were affected, which are held by 149 agents up and down the coast. Thirty-nine increased billings were sent before the Coastal Windstorm Insurance Coalition got involved.
We members of the Coastal Windstorm Insurance Coalition are doing all we can to help keep your insurance costs for Galveston County and the city of Galveston within reason. We urge you to take a little extra time to look over your windstorm insurance bill this year, and if anything looks out of kilter, contact your agent.
That is especially true for apartment owners, but good advice for everyone insured, especially through TWIA.
