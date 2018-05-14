Like any nonprofit organization, the volunteers of the Galveston County Food Bank are very important to its success. We have hardworking employees who do an amazing job, but there is so much that goes into running a nonprofit.
From the volunteers of the board of directors, to those who help sort and deliver the food packets, it is essential that we have compassionate people who want to contribute to fighting hunger in the surrounding areas.
Our volunteers come from very diverse backgrounds and volunteer with their civic clubs and organizations, church groups, company charity projects, sororities and fraternities and individually.
There are even volunteers who have received benefits from the food bank in the past and love to give back what they have received. Out of all the volunteers we have, I have yet to meet one who contributes without a big smile on their face.
One of the benefits to working with us to help fight hunger is that our volunteers do not have to visit our building to help us out. They can organize food drives at their schools, businesses, or organizations. The food drive can also collect money, which would be efficiently converted to food. There are food delivery points and pantries all around the county and near your neighborhoods where you can help distribute and deliver food to those in need.
Due to the value and importance our volunteers are to us, we have a volunteer coordinator who helps communicate with the volunteers to make sure we schedule a time that works best for them and figure out what type of work they would like to perform.
As a member of the board of directors, I cannot express how greatly we appreciate our volunteers. Galveston County has a tremendous need to take care of those who are less fortunate and need proper nutrition to live. From the youngest child to the elderly, we want the residents of Galveston County and all surrounding counties to know that we care about each and every one of them.
If you have any spare time or if your organization is looking to give back to the community, the food bank is the perfect place to provide you the opportunity to make a difference. Please contact the Galveston County Food Bank today to see how you and your organization can help.
