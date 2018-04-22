In Galveston County the extensive amount of construction of homes and businesses on former pastures and rice fields has greatly reduced the ground’s ability to absorb rainfall. The runoff is being channeled into bayous, which do not have the capacity to receive the volume of runoff. Their capacity is even further diminished by silt carried from the erosion of those pastures and rice fields.
Failure to include maintenance and augmentation of those streams’ capacities in drainage, planning and construction was the reason for the Hurricane Harvey flooding, and if not corrected will bring us more of the same.
Too often we overlook consequences of allowing indiscriminate developments in order to increase tax revenue base, not considering that overall eventual cost will far outstrip that. Cost to all of us, not just from more infrastructure, but after flooding from Federal Emergency Management Agency outlays, emergency management cost and lives lost.
Dickinson’s flooding is caused by drainage into Dickinson Bayou from unincorporated areas and cities in Galveston, Fort Bend and Harris counties. The Dickinson Bayou watershed drainage control is fragmented into multiple districts, all apparently seeing their responsibility end at the drainage outflows into the bayou banks.
If we do not demand action to change that from our elected leaders, especially the county, we will see great parts of Galveston County flooded again. It’s the county that can exercise requisite watershed-wide authority to enact measures, keeping us from living through further catastrophes.
Only the county can reach up and down to consolidate drainage districts by watershed, control developments and get state and federal agencies, primarily the Texas Department of Transportation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to come up with solutions, and then, along with our respective representatives, get Austin and Washington to provide the funds.
It is recommendable that Commissioner Ken Clark works to secure funds to repair damages. But whatever he can secure for us from the current $5 billion appropriation does not include money for removing the silt from the bayou and the needed amplification of the space under the bridges. It will pay for better drainage into the bayou, and that will make the flooding along it even worse. Pouring water into a funnel that is plugged up makes a mess.
The bayou has lost considerable depth due to silting from the Harvey flood, which means that even lesser flooding than caused by Harvey will have equally disastrous consequences, and another Harvey downpour may flood double the number of homes. So, even if you escaped this time...
At the time of this writing, other than one hurriedly conducted county workshop, the Dickinson Bayou capacity problem has not been on the Galveston Commissioners Court agenda. Neither has it been a subject of Dickinson council meetings.
It needs more than Commissioner Joe Giusti’s effort toward mitigation by improving Dickinson Bayou’s capacity. Dickinson and neighboring cities, Texas City, Santa Fe, etc., and more importantly the whole commissioners court needs to commence serious work on that. Please help to make Galveston County’s leadership proactive in this vital issue for us!
