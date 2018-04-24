Ihave been at several presentations where Carolyn Sunseri suggests she has been responsible for many of the wonderful things Galveston has managed to accomplish in the past five years.
Perhaps.
What we know for sure is that she has been on city council for two terms and if an accomplishment is voting “yes “for almost every item our mayor has advanced, we could say Sunseri is accomplished. We could also say she casually follows in the Mayor’s wake.
Most of the accomplishments councilwoman Sunseri notes are citywide items. When we get to District 6, the list grows notably smaller.
In fact, if you’re looking for a constituent representative for District 6 matters, Sunseri has gone against her constituents until pushed by crowds forming at city council meetings insisting she do better or; she has simply been a no-show.
Here’s an example. Councilwoman Sunseri boasts there are “plans” to replace over 1,400 septic tanks in homes on the West End. In fact, her plans amount to a grant proposal to use British Petroleum Restore funds (a long shot to say the least) that has nothing to do with the city’s responsibility to its citizens.
The toilet grant proposal for Restore: Round Three funds comes after she supported two rounds of Restore funds awarded to the park board for sand replenishment and to build a Pavilion on the East End Lagoon. Public health and safety for District 6 are a third-rate choice in her priorities even though the city already owes taxpayers over $30 million in bond funds appropriated for septic tank removal in 2007: a debt you and I are still paying.
Instead, that bond money was used for city cashflow after Ike and cost overruns on city projects, instead of the sewer lines and drainage District 6 residents were promised. I would think a District 6 representative would be outraged at this misapplication of bond funds but not Carolyn. Sunseri may yet get disturbed about the 2009 diversion of tax dollars but only after the pavilion on East Beach is built.
As a District 6 resident, I’ve not seen much in benefit from our current councilwoman. I voted for her twice with high hopes for changes that matter within her District. I will not be voting for her a third time.
When Dr. Jackie Cole was on council, she was a strong independent, very hardworking and almost singly focused on the needs of her constituents. I think many of the fine Galveston-wide improvements of the past five years would have been accomplished had Cole been on council. Cole, not representing any interest or district, received presidential recognition for building the Tree Conservatory and re-foresting our island after Ike. I think District 6 would be much farther along had Jackie served instead of Sunseri.
My family is voting for Cole. We operate under the belief that we are just as — or more — important than one more beach pavilion.
