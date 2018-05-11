On the surface, you might think of the book signing at Moody Mansion on May 20, as just one more worthwhile Galveston event vying for your time and attention on a Sunday afternoon.
But wait, there’s more to this story.
You see, back in 1976 when Mary Moody Northen chaired The Moody Foundation, the foundation made a grant to Texas A&M Press for the publication of the “W.L. Moody Jr. Natural History” series.
The series was named to honor the memory of Northen’s father, W.L. Moody Jr. Moody’s business enterprises included insurance, banking, hotels and ranching. He was among the 10 wealthiest people in America in the mid-1900s, yet he always took time to enjoy the great outdoors.
He hunted at family ranches and fished in the waters around Galveston Island. His wife, Libbie, took pleasure in beautiful gardens; and his daughter Mary enjoyed horseback riding and other outdoor activities. Nature was important to W.L. Moody Jr. and his family.
The latest book in the natural history series, “When Good Gardens Go Bad,” by veteran organic gardening author Judy Barrett, is the 57th funded by that grant.
Think of it: 57 books. Distinguished experts have taught us about Texas birds, endangered species, wildlife, animals, grasses, insects, trees and cacti. There were even books about our state’s beloved bats, ants and snakes!
Over the past 42 years, a portion of proceeds from the sale of books has been deposited into a revolving account to replenish the fund to finance future works. The series could go on indefinitely.
So this is more than a book signing; it is a celebration of the impact of enlightened philanthropy, the good that can be accomplished by a single act of giving.
In the words of Texas A&M Press Director Shannon Davies, the W.L. Moody Jr. Natural History Series has made “an immeasurable contribution to the natural history literature of Texas.”
When you purchase a book in the Texas A&M Press W.L. Moody Jr. Natural History Series you further advancements in the knowledge and appreciation of the natural history of Texas.
I invite you to join me from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 20 at Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, in Galveston, to meet the author, buy a book and pick up a few tips on your own gardening adventure. Admission is free and open to the public. Other books in the series are on sale in our new gift shop, and I hope you will browse there too.
And, I hope you come away with an appreciation for the bigger story here … a single act of thoughtful generosity can have an impact long into the future.
