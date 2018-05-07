A wonderful thing happened Saturday in Texas City Independent School District. Our taxpayers in both Texas City and La Marque came together for the better good of the community and our students by approving the 2018 district bond referendum.
This bond election was historic for two main reasons. First, the total bond request was $136.1 million, the largest ever in the district’s history. Second, it was the first joint election our district taxpayers had since the annexation in 2016.
When I came on board as the superintendent of schools nearly a year ago, I knew that we had some major improvements to do facility-wise in the district. The devastation Hurricane Harvey caused to three of our schools really put us on the fast track to figure out what needed to be done. Do you invest millions by renovating schools that are 60 years old? Or do you make a bigger investment and rebuild so those buildings will take you into the next 50 to 60 years?
We put those questions before a community facilities advisory committee last fall. From their work, they made the recommendation to build four replacement schools, enhance safety and security district-wide, repair and/or replace roofs and parking lots, and provide a one-to-one laptop initiative for grades 7-12. The school board of trustees unanimously approved taking their recommendations before voters.
Just this past weekend, the voters acknowledged the needs in our district by overwhelmingly supporting the bond with nearly 70 percent of the vote. This is a huge vote of confidence in our district to do what is right for students and staff. I’ve said before that this bond was not developed out of luxury — but out of need. Thank you for understanding and seeing the need!
Our www.tcisd.org/bond2018 website will remain active throughout the progression of the bond projects. This is where we will put project timelines, updates and photos. Our goal is to provide meaningful information for our district community. We don’t take lightly the trust shown to us by the voters, and we are forever grateful for their support. Thank you for taking an opportunity to significantly help current and future students and staff in Texas City ISD.
We are dedicated to our students and will continue to work hard to provide them with the best education that we can and it will only be enhanced because of our voters’ support at the polls.
How appropriate and coincidental with today being National Teacher Appreciation Day. The National Education Association describes National Teacher Day “as a day for honoring teachers and recognizing the lasting contributions they make to our lives.” The passage of the TCISD Bond should serve to ease the very difficult job of being a teacher. Along those lines, the TCISD Foundation for the Future - along with a number of partner donors - has been providing all teachers with breakfasts as a small token of our appreciation for all they do!
