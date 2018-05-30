Lest any of us forget, we live in a high-risk area, on a barrier island. Our high flood and wind insurance premiums are reminders. Despite the risk, we live and work here, we raise our families here, and we choose this place as our home. This year, the National Hurricane Center predicts more hurricanes than last year as our water temperature rises by the day. Walk outside now and it’s likely to feel like August. Already, we’ve had our first storm in the Gulf and the eastern Gulf Coast paid the piper.
Bill Merrell, the creator of the Ike Dike, was asked about the three most dangerous natural events threatening Galveston. His No. 1 concern was sea level rise. Our city manager is already combating rising sea levels during drainage repairs.
Our quixotic weather is the main reason I’m interfering in the District 5 elections. (I live in District 6). We need someone on council who cares about the slow, but inevitable, changes that endanger our population, economy and our way of life.
Carol Hollaway spent over 30 years with the Army Corps of Engineers and has made logical and sensible decisions as a member of our planning commission. Perhaps most importantly, Carol knows how to protect our island and will fight hard to promote adaptive solutions at city council meetings. For years, we’ve needed some reliable connection to the Corps; we have that chance now.
District 5 residents are accustomed to being treated with respect and served well. Hollaway knows that and is prepared. I didn’t like some of the city-wide decisions Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon made. However, she was a master at attending to residents within her district. For most of her residents, she was about as good as it gets.
In this election, District 5 residents have a chance to elect a candidate who understands engineering and city planning and is concerned with drainage and storm mitigation: threats to every council district.
I’ve talked at length with Carol Hollaway. I left with the belief that she endorses smart, controlled growth, but more than that, island-wide protection from the water that threatens us several times a year and surrounds us the remainder.
At the Galveston Alliance of Island Neighborhoods forum, candidates were asked if they would prevent large buildings in front of our seawall. Hollaway’s opponent said “no.” Hollaway said “We don’t need large buildings in front of the structure that has defended us for more than a hundred years.” I agree with Carol that protecting our seawall is the most important thing that we can do.
The choice that lies in the District 5 race is whether we are willing to take on these challenges and fight for our island, or are we going to bury our heads in the sand and ignore the inevitable without regard for the future.
Vote yes for Carol Holloway and protect our island.
