As I walk the streets, campaigning for mayor and going door to door in this beautiful city of La Marque, I often hear the concerns about gentrification, safety, security, aging infrastructure and lack of business interest or investors in our city.
However, I counter with positive images: that we are one of the fastest growing cities in Galveston County; that we have four school districts in one community; and that our robust economic development board is planning to market our city to potential new investors.
Have these developments been slow? Yes. However, if I am elected mayor, we will work at an intelligent pace to collaborate with businesses, enlarge our tax base, welcome new families, as well as grow and diversify our city agencies.
It is time to reinvest in our youth in La Marque by providing opportunities through applying for private and public grant ventures. I am an ordinary woman who makes extraordinary decisions and they work.
I am a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, business owner in La Marque and I am the best candidate to help restore, rebuild and renew La Marque. I am a third generation graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. Born in La Marque, I was educated in Clear Creek Independent School District schools and I have spent most of my adult life in La Marque and Galveston County working, and serving in civic and church groups.
I was on the team when Texas Work Source Commission privatized and worked for Mainland Youth at Risk as a job trainer/career counselor. I was one of Texas’ youngest director of Public Housing serving with Galveston Housing Authority, and helped to turn the agency around under Sharon Strain. In 2004, due to the rising teacher shortages in Texas, I became an educator. In three short years, I was named Galveston County Sam’s/Walmart Teacher of the Year in 2007. During my college years, I was a collegiate intern for then State Rep. Al Edwards and a columnist for UT’s Daily Texan.
I have the intellect, political finesse, skills, passion, networks and the right heart to serve the people of La Marque who need a voice to compete and collaborate with other cities in the state. For too long the city of La Marque has been on the menu, but we have not been at the table of opportunities. I am the right choice and it’s the right time for a new mayor of La Marque.
