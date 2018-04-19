Since 2012, my children have participated in Lemonade Day on the first Sunday in May. This year Lemonade Day will be May 6, and we are again looking forward to a great event.
Each year my children and a few other children set up their stand at our local church, Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. The church members are always very supportive and the children always give a portion of the profits back to the church.
Another local resident, Tammie Harrison, contacted me about getting more children in the Hitchcock community involved. We came up with the idea of Lemonade City at Stringfellow Orchards at 7902 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. We met with Gina Spagnola and other chamber staff and they loved the idea.
We would love to have all children participate at the site, but we must limit the stands to 20. Otherwise we would saturate the market/location and none of the children would make any money.
At 4 p.m. Sunday, Hitchcock Independent School District students and youth residents ages 8 to 18 are invited out to the site to place their names in a drawing to win one of 20 land grants. The land grants will allow students to set up their stand on the historic grounds and invite family and friends to support them May 6.
If a child does not win a land grant we still encourage them to participate in Lemonade Day, but they will need to find another location to set up. We want as many children as possible to get involved.
My son Joseph Collins has participated in Lemonade Day since he was 11, and 2018 will be his last year. He is 18 and a senior at Hitchcock High School. He will serve as the first mayor of Lemonade City.
In addition to mayor in Lemonade City, we have asked our local Hurricane Harvey hero Virgil Smith to serve as the fire and rescue chief. We are still in the need of a police chief, code enforcer, transportation department head, a local news reporter and photographer. All positions will be filled by youth from Hitchcock ISD or the city of Hitchcock.
We are in the need of support to help cover the cost of hosting the event. Support could be in the form of donations, in kind services or volunteering to help on both Sunday and May 6.
We are willing to paint the front of the house yellow and green if we can get the supplies and labor donated. We want to create a memorable event these children will never forget.
Students will learn some business basics and about establishing a city from the granting of land grants to paying a $1 permit fee for their lemonade stand in order to operate their business within city limits. If you would like to support us or have questions contact us at lemonadecityhitchcock@gmail.com.
Mark your calendars now to visit Lemonade City on May 6 in Hitchcock.
