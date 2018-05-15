Growing up on Galveston Island I remember the great times had on the beaches, fishing, crabbing and camping — young or old, rich or poor — solace and happiness could be found on these beautiful beaches. There have been many changes in Galveston and Galveston County over the years. Some good, some ill-advised. Some changes need to be improved upon, some discarded.
Rollover Pass in Gilchrist was a natural pass that had been closed until 1955 when it was opened by the Texas Game and Fish Commission as part of its efforts to preserve and improve fish and wildlife resources. The need for increased salinity to and from upper east bay to enhance spawning areas for salt water fish, crab, oysters and increase habitat for sustaining Gulf Coast wildlife was the motivation. One look at the teeming wildlife of the upper east bay is evidence of the success.
East Beach on Galveston Island is mostly unchanged since I was boy more than 50 years ago. This is a direct result, I believe, of north and south jetty systems creating accretion areas for East Beach and to a lesser extent areas at San Luis Pass south of FM 3005 — known as the West End.
Rollover Pass for many years has been a go-to destination for those who sought successful bank fishing and wading. Flounder, trout, croaker and redfish migrate through the pass to spawning areas in upper east bay enhancing bait and birding wildlife. Forty-dollar tents and quarter-million-dollar recreational vehicles are used by visitors enjoying the area.
A jetty system similar to the north and south jetties between Bolivar and Galveston could be used east and west of Rollover in conjunction with a submerged barrier reef set back appropriately along the length of the peninsula to protect state Highway 87 and create accretion areas along the beach front and help resist the silting of upper east bay. This would no doubt be a win-win for Texas — granite quarries of central Texas would boom — jobs and protection of Gulf Coast areas.
Rollover Pass has had its problems over the years, but it has been a total success in terms of its original purpose; also adding enjoyment for thousands of visitors every year regardless of your economic status. It will be sad to see it go — for the visitors and the wildlife.
