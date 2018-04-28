Recently this paper and some local leaders have expressed dissatisfaction with Texas General Land Office efforts to help Galveston County with the hurricane recovery process. Claims have been made that are simply false and the blame game has blurred the truth. Let me set the record straight.
Since 2011, the Texas General Land Office has provided support for disaster-affected communities by helping to implement Community Development Block Grants for Disaster Recovery from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. While the program has been administered at the state level, the programs are led locally. For example, the GLO worked with Galveston to construct a new $85 million wastewater treatment plant, replacing an antiquated facility that failed during Hurricane Ike.
As Harvey dumped more than 50 inches of rain over parts of the coast, the new facility stayed online ensuring clean water and sewage services for those residents it serves. Overall, Galveston County received more than $800 million in CDBG-DR funds for housing assistance and regional programs to help the area recover from Ike. Nearly a decade after Ike, Galveston County has yet to spend $42 million it controls to help protect its citizens. We continue to offer support for the county’s projects, but expenditure of these funds is within the county’s direct oversight and control.
I agree that storms do not only affect low-to-moderate income residents. I have consistently advocated for maximum flexibility of federal recovery funds to allow local leaders to determine how best to help their communities recover. Four days after the storm hit I emailed our Texas delegation requesting that the LMI threshold be reduced from 70 percent to 50 percent. In early September, I worked with our delegation on a letter to Housing Secretary Ben Carson asking for the same reduction. Despite this pressure, HUD did not grant the reduction as they had for Ike funds. As we move forward, we will continue to work with HUD to see this policy changed.
Criticism of the short-term housing mission also lacks foundation. The first manufactured housing unit was placed within 22 days of the GLO signing the agreement with Federal Emergency Management Agency enabling us to partner in the administration of the short-term housing programs. In comparison, after the flooding in March 2016, it took about two months for the placement of the first MHU under the traditional federal agency only model.
In Galveston County and in many surrounding communities, local regulations limit placement of manufactured housing units and travel trailers. Some communities chose to waive these restrictions and others did not. The GLO worked with local leaders and the Houston-Galveston Area Council to find workable solutions in these cases. We also teamed with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to provide weekend inspectors to ensure that the recovery progress kept moving forward.
Additionally, the GLO provided repairs for more than 1,000 Galveston County homeowners who qualified to receive assistance through the Partial Repair and Essential Power for Sheltering program. Looking towards the future, I am advocating that the short-term housing assistance mission prioritize repair options, versus temporary housing such as manufactured units and trailers.
Since Hurricane Harvey made landfall, the GLO has been a consistent advocate for Galveston and the other 48 affected counties, helping to remove roadblocks and expediate the recovery process at every step. We continue to assist all communities by providing administrative support for short-term and long-term federal housing programs, while also petitioning Congress for funding to build a Coastal Barrier System to fortify our coast and lessen costly damage that results from storm surge. I will continue to advocate for recovery and protection for Galveston County and all who call the Texas coast home.
Now that I’ve provided the facts of the recovery effort, it is my hope that you we can all work together to help Texans recover.
I have not been following this story closely, but I thought the disagreement with the GLO is primarily about control of and funding for low income housing. I am confused as to what any of Mr. Bush's "facts" have to do with that.
