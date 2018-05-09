A stiff breeze blew the half-mast flags to attention. The sea gray as the bow of USS Stewart accented by the pitch black hull of USS Cavalla. Standing behind the 100 seated former Cavalla sailors and officers, I witnessed the Tolling for the Boats ceremony at Seawolf Park.
Held during the Cavalla reunion for both boats, the World War II Cavalla, on display here, and the nuclear version SSN 684, the ceremony began after 1945. Capt. Gary Bell, a former ensign on the first Cavalla, and chairman of the Cavalla Historical Foundation welcomed the guests. Petty Officer 1st Class Don Goldsbury read the list of the 65 submarines with crews lost since 1900 — most in 1943 to 1944 in the South Pacific. By percentage the deadliest service in the U.S. military.
Cmdr. Bryan Lethcoe, president of the foundation, provided a detailed portrayal of the last hours of USS Seawolf, accidentally sunk by a destroyer escort similar to Stewart in 1944. In detail, Lethcoe described the loss of USS Thresher in 1963. I knew this story from another perspective — that of a nephew. The only information my family had was that a sub out of Portsmouth beginning with a “T” had sunk. Uncle Wally’s boat was the Tirante and I felt the emotion of loss; but only for a day as we learned of the loss for other families.
Over 4,000 young men have lost their lives serving in the United States submarine force. The tolling of the bell, two rings for each submarine on eternal patrol, reminded us the debt of gratitude we owe to departed shipmates and those still on active duty.
A wreath was laid upon the sea by two ladies representing families who look out to sea for the return of their loved ones.
The memorial service reaffirmed to Navy submarine personnel that deeds and sacrifices followed in the steps of those who preceded them. Their accomplishments did not come easy or without the “can-do” spirit of those who wear the Dolphin Insignia with pride and dignity.
Only here in Galveston is the full story of the American Undersea Warfare experienced. Only here is a submarine next to the ship designed to sink submarines.
Over 400 fourth-graders and their teachers toured the boat and ship, the two days before the ceremony. Next is Work Week to restore, preserve and educate is the foundation’s mission. And yes, mission accomplished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.