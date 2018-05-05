Hurricane Harvey isn’t the county’s first rodeo when it comes to disaster response. Galveston County has successfully managed and implemented U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development and Federal Emergency Management Agency recovery programs for almost 10 years — dating back to Hurricane Ike in 2008.
The State of Texas through the General Land Office is currently proposing to manage the HUD Harvey funding for our county’s recovery from Austin. We know we can do it more efficiently and effectively here locally.
The county’s past disaster recovery performance predicts our future success. For Hurricane Ike recovery, we managed more than $215 million in HUD funds and assisted more than 1,400 families. Galveston County consistently ranked in the top performers statewide for implementation of housing programs.
We effectively managed and completed multiple program types — homeowner rehabilitation, homeowner reconstruction, demolition of vacant dilapidated structures, and a multi-family rehabilitation program. We completed our programs in the contracted time frames set by the state — only a handful of sub-recipients did that and the GLO commended us for our performance by presenting a Close-Out Certificate to our Commissioner’s Court.
We also created a special housing program to help low-income veterans and proudly assisted more than 30 veterans returning home to new reconstructed homes. The state is now following our lead and prioritizing help for veterans affected by Harvey. For the Ike Homeowner Opportunity Program, we were a top performer also — more than 10 percent of the homes built were built in locations outside of low-income concentrated neighborhoods.
When it comes to administrative costs — the county wins by a landslide. For Ike Round 2, our administrative costs were less than 1 percent. The GLO is wanting 5 percent of the Harvey funds for their administrative costs.
Continuing good news is that the same leadership that led the Ike recovery is here to lead the recovery from Harvey — including our judge, commissioner’s court, and highly trained county staff. In comparison, the GLO is advertising to hire new staff not familiar with the programs or Galveston County. The county provides an experienced team and we know the compliance ins and outs of federal funding.
