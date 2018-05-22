As I prepare to leave NASA after 30 years, having served the past five years as director of Johnson Space Center, I feel a huge debt of gratitude — to all of my talented NASA colleagues, the community and also to the American people, who support the most amazing agency in the world.
The value it brings to our country is such that it continues to be critical that national goals and guidance be developed to shape our future and our impact. All of us at NASA have had the privilege to serve the American public by fostering new discoveries and expanding human knowledge, leading a global enterprise, strengthening the nation’s security and industrial base, spurring economic development, addressing societal challenges and serving as a source of inspiration and pride. That last one is the hardest to measure, but so clearly paramount.
I was one of the people inspired by what NASA had accomplished and couldn’t imagine any endeavor that was more worthy of my effort and passion. Unlikely, as it may have seemed for a woman whose grandparents on one side were born in Mexico in the 1870s, I was selected by NASA to be an astronaut after earning three degrees, supported by fellowships and government research grants.
I was fortunate to have a mother who believed in the power of education to change and enhance lives, and to be the beneficiary of many people who came before me. They opened up the astronaut career path, as well as many others, to women and minorities — to anyone who studied math and science and was willing to work hard.
With the advent of the Space Shuttle, low-Earth orbit was opened up to a myriad of scientific and technological investigations. It also provided 30 years of advancement in learning how to live and work in space, allowing hundreds of people to experience that unique environment. My first two missions gave me the opportunity to collect data on our atmosphere, helping scientists understand changes due both to the solar cycle and human activity.
With scientists clamoring for more time in space for their experiments, NASA embarked on the journey that produced the International Space Station, an unprecedented global engineering collaboration among five space agencies representing 15 countries that has now included participation from almost 100 countries. On my second two shuttle missions, our crews assisted in assembling and outfitting the ISS. To date, we’ve had crews continuously inhabit ISS for more than 17 years, with more than 225 people from 18 countries having visited or lived there.
JSC also is developing the Orion spacecraft to take crew beyond low-Earth orbit, having completed the first test flight in 2014.
We are proud and lucky to be in a thriving region with industries full of engineers and scientists with whom we share insights and challenges, great universities with whom we collaborate, and leaders who understand the strength of a diverse workforce and embrace science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.
