No words can heal the broken heart of the Santa Fe community. Their feelings of anger and desire for revenge hopefully will be set aside by a quick, very severe judicial procedure. Some solace exists in knowing this demented individual will live incarcerated and knowing his soul will suffer eternal penance. Also take solace knowing those who groomed this demented mind will forever carry their portion of shame.
In their period of sorrow as the media and authorities descend en masse wanting to cajole and extract for public dissemination displays of grief and emotion, Santa Fe will again show the country the strength of this Texas community. The same strength they demonstrated when the federal authorities fell upon this community condemning their desire to pray at a public football stadium. It should not go without notice or irony that the virtues of prayer are now at this moment of trauma given as the prescription for healing.
As the media and the politicians ponder the causes of this frequent phenomenon of children assassins, the inanimate objects are easy targets. It’s as if the overpopulation of guns incited people to kill each other. All the while it is obvious that there is a systemic cause that is corrupting society. You don’t have to put society under a microscope to see the vulgarity, titillation and brutality that are the constant menu being fed to young minds during their formation. This proliferation of corrupting elements is that direct result from permissiveness for what we know it is bad. We have in pursuit of freedoms created the demise of the culture that was once the best hope of humanity.
When the federal government condemns prayer, and at the same time forces acceptance of pornography as artistic expression, the cause of corruption can be ascribed. Only the federal government possesses the authority and power to create a systemic cause. Unless radical action is taken, America will become another of those civilizations that fell to the corruption from within. In Santa Fe there is still a bastion of traditional America known as “the best hope for humanity.”
Vote wisely. Defeat the Progressive Liberals and “make America great again.”
