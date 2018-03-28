Human consciousness is an amazing but also a mysterious phenomenon. When we are awake we take our consciousness for granted and when we wake up from a deep, dreamless sleep we expect to return to consciousness.
But our consciousness depends upon our brain function, and our brains are vulnerable to injury, disease or other insults, such as a chemical imbalance in our bodies caused by drugs, toxic fumes or an allergic reaction. When our brains become seriously dysfunctional, we may lapse into a coma. A coma is a loss of consciousness that may last for hours, days or even a week.
If a person in a coma does not recover consciousness, he or she may die or lapse into what is called a vegetative state, that is, a condition of unresponsive unconsciousness. A person in a vegetative state — with adequate life-support technology, such as a respirator and medically administered nutrition and hydration — may survive for a long time. For example, Rita Green, a young nurse who had a reaction to an anesthetic, remained in a vegetative state for over 40 years.
You may remember Terri Schiavo, who was in a vegetative state for 15 years until her husband was authorized by a Florida court to discontinue her nutrition and hydration despite an acrimonious national controversy.
Whenever a person is in a long-term vegetative state, it often creates difficult decisions for physicians, hospitals and family or other designated decision makers. If a person in a vegetative state has not told anyone what he or she would want, it typically causes indecision and conflicting opinions about the use of long-term life support.
There’s an opportunity to learn more about the loss and recovery of consciousness from a vegetative state and surprising discoveries about some persons in a vegetative states.
Dr. Nicolas Schiff, a leading expert on the loss and recovery of consciousness, will give a free public lecture at 6 p.m. April 4 at the IMAX Theater at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., in Galveston.
One of Dr. Schiff’s surprising discoveries is that some persons in a vegetative state may recover consciousness through deep brain stimulation — the stimulation of the brain by electricity.
Another startling discovery made by Dr. Schiff is that some persons who appear to be in a vegetative state and who cannot respond verbally or physically to commands may be able to respond with their brains. This is what Dr. Schiff has called “covert consciousness.”
To learn more about the vegetative state and these extraordinary discoveries made by Dr. Schiff, come to the lecture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.