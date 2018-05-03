I am Curtiss Brown and I am seeking this position on the Galveston College District Board of Regents.
The essence of the mission of our community college is student success. That should be the central focus. I see a number of success points around that mission. The first is access, second is academic success and third is career success.
Access success means empowering potential students to visualize their future through success at Galveston College. The college and the community have done a wonderful job of ensuring that paying for college in Galveston is not a detriment to the opportunity. We should seek out and resolve other barriers to using this wonderful resource. I believe there are other barriers out there that are holding students back. There should be no reason all high school level students can’t be part of crystalizing their future.
The faculty and staff at the college are dedicated to academic success and having the facilities and current technology to support them in that effort. But, my experience as chairman of the college’s Small Business Computer Advisory Committee showed me that it is difficult keeping up with changing business demands and technology. We should focus on ensuring the technology we teach on is up to date and in line with current business practices.
Career success is fundamental in student success. While Galveston College performs today with the top community colleges across the country, it can “up its game” regarding advising students and linking them with job opportunities. Giving encouragement, urging self-confidence, providing industry insights, and helping the best attitude, further empower students.
Galveston College was named the best community college in Texas in 2015, 2016 and again in 2017 by schools.com. Schools.com sees that Galveston College has “unparalleled dedication to student success.” This community has a fine community college and student success is basic to that quality. If elected that will be my focus.
I am a former budget officer for Galveston County and have 15 years as the county’s director of Community Services. I am a founding board member of the ADA Women’s Center and am serving for my third time on that board. I was chairman of the Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition for five years and participated in the annual homeless count and survey. I served on the board of Clean Galveston and am currently vice chairman of the Gateway TIRZ.
I have experience in economic development, legislative affairs, and contract management. I was with the Galveston Chamber of Commerce for six years, leaving as manager of the chamber. I had the glorious opportunity to work for InBetween Magazine as the publisher of the Clear Lake edition and vice president of operations before returning to Galveston County as administrative assistant to County Judge Ray Holbrook in 1987. I would appreciate your vote Saturday.
