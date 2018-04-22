Not that I’d mind a world where facts sometimes slip free, so long as stories we share have lasting value. Fighting back “fake news” is one thing. We also have to take the offensive in telling stories that bring us back to life — like the story of the mothers and fathers who birthed the MLK generation.
Along with the better-known father, Daddy King, two lesser known fathers are worth recalling this April. First is the Rev. Dr. James Leonard Farmer, father of civil rights leader James Farmer Jr. The elder Farmer, like the elder King, was born before the turn of the 20th century, within earshot of relatives who could tell stories of enslavement.
Daddy King labored to establish Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church as a fulcrum of social uplift. Farmer Sr. dedicated his energies across the south to develop institutions of higher education in Atlanta, Mississippi, Texas, and Washington, D.C. The great educator was influential in building the Austin institution today known as Huston-Tillotson University.
The Rev. Howard Thurman is the third hero of our story and the reason why we choose the month of April to tell it. When he came to Texas in April 1948 at the invitation of Dr. Farmer, Rev. Thurman was pastor of an experimental church in San Francisco, dedicated to interracial community.
When Thurman arrived in Austin, he brought with him five lectures that he had been working on for nearly 10 years. Insights that Thurman delivered in the Austin lectures of April 1948 are today available under the title, “Jesus and the Disinherited.” In a word or two, the lectures present “what the teachings and the life of Jesus have to say to those who stand, at a moment in human history, with their backs against the wall.”
The book memorializing Thurman’s Austin addresses was first published in 1949. Although we are not exactly sure how the book came into the hands of Martin Luther King Jr., we can be sure that he was reading it about the time he turned 21 years old. Since King’s father and mother were college friends of the Thurman’s it is not difficult to imagine how the book would arrive in time for MLK Jr.’s birthday.
The young King would soon take up graduate studies at Boston University. A few years later, Howard Thurman would move to take the post as BU’s Dean of March Chapel. The two men would get together, likely in October 1953, to watch the World Series on television, featuring Jackie Robinson. The rest, as we say, is history.
As I say, I don’t mind so much when facts can’t be pinned like flies to cork in every detail, so long as the story has worth to it. So the story behind “Jesus and the Disinherited” is a story you hold on to. It’s a story of fathers and mothers who heard first-hand accounts of enslavement, who kept their faith in education, and who lived to see their daughters and sons rock the world against oppression.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.