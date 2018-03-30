I grew up in a creative household and discovered my passion for visual art at an early age. I am grateful my interests were nurtured and that I had the opportunity to pursue art as a profession. My artistic practice has rewarded me with much satisfaction in life, but you do not have to be an artist to enjoy the benefits of the arts.
Endless studies have shown that the arts enhance our lives in many personal, social and cultural ways. As individuals, art gives us personal enjoyment, intellectual stimulation and inspiration. In a broader sense, the arts can be positive agents of change — building social capital, promoting prosperity, improving health, reducing crime and instilling community pride. The more a community participates in the arts, the greater the impact.
Since its inception over four decades ago, the Galveston Arts Center, 2127 Strand, has continuously served our community with outstanding contemporary visual art programming.
The center presents the work of professional artists from throughout the region and state to a diverse audience, including those who may not have other opportunities to learn about art. ArtWalk, conceived and launched by the art center in the 1980s, is an economic driver that attracts thousands of visitors to Galveston’s historic downtown eight times a year.
In its aim to make art accessible to as many people as possible, the center provides a wide variety of art education and outreach programs to underserved populations of all ages and abilities in our community. GAC currently collaborates with eight social service agencies to present art-making classes and offers after-school programs in four Galveston Independent School District schools. Because the Galveston Arts Center believes art is for everyone, most programs are free and open to the public.
I have been a supporter of the center as long as I can remember because I embrace its mission to support contemporary art, and because I enjoy the fellowship and camaraderie I experience as a member. During the center’s spring membership drive, ongoing through May 15, I urge the community to learn more about the center. Enjoy a Saturday night ArtWalk (the next one is April 21), be inspired by an exhibition or interesting lecture, participate in a public art project, enroll your child in a class or take an adult workshop.
While the Galveston Arts Center contributes many wonderful things to the community, it needs the community’s support in return. Only through the generosity of community-minded individuals, businesses, and foundations is the center able to continue bringing quality arts programming to Galveston County and beyond.
Membership support is vital. Please join the Galveston Arts Center today. You will be surprised how integrating the arts into your life can enrich your world. To learn more about the center, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org; click on “support” to join.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.