In response to the article (“A great divide,” The Daily News, April 8) some $13 million is currently allocated for detention around Mud Gully and Turkey Creek in Harris County, and for de-snagging in Clear Creek and its tributaries.
The city of Friendswood, Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District, Harris County Flood Control, and Galveston County have joined together in this effort. I recently learned this work actually began in 2014. Meanwhile, we have been waiting a long time for the federal government to do something on Clear Creek.
Clear Creek is federally controlled and any improvements to the channel itself must be done under the direction of the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. Our elected officials from cities and counties along the watershed began pursuing federal funding over 50 years ago. In 1965, the estimated cost was $80 million. The current estimate for a much less aggressive project is between $250 million to $350 million. We are still waiting. So, the question on my mind, is what have we been doing? After some research and reflection back, I can tell you our boards and councils have been busy. A lot has been done.
After the devastating flooding of 1979, the city of Friendswood adopted flood prevention standards for new construction. From that time on, all new construction has been required to detain stormwater in such a way that no additional runoff occurs up to a 100-year storm. Our neighboring cities have done the same. All new construction requires slab elevations 2 feet above the base flood elevations, more stringent than most our neighbors. Those two key policies did not guarantee against flooding, but during Tropical Storm Allison in 2001 these standards were very effective.
The consolidated drainage district has done its part, as well, even with only a 10.8-cent tax rate. After Allison, a major de-snagging project was undertaken. And now another de-snagging project is underway. Since 2004, the district purchased land and constructed detention facilities along Chigger, Cowards, and Mary’s creeks and Dickinson Bayou, creating over 750 million gallons of detention capacity. Additionally, the district and the city jointly constructed drainage and detention improvements for the downtown area. In the last five years, district officials report spending over $4.6 million maintaining drainage channels to prevent flooding. And, I have learned that $2.5 million in new projects are planned for 2018-19. District officials reported to me that, since 2004, over $15.6 million has been spent on improvements to prevent flooding.
So, the answer to my question: what have we been doing? Millions of dollars have been spent to improve our drainage situation. Of course, in a devastating flood like Tropical Storm Harvey this can never be enough. More improvements are necessary, and we can likely never declare victory. But dedicated people in our city have been working for a long time to make our lives safer, including our current council and drainage district elected leaders. Think what would have happened had they done nothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.