Good Morning, Galveston.
I ran for city council back in 2016 on a platform of economic development and an idea to change the image of Galveston by bringing back our young middle-class and concentrating city resources on long-term, island-wide infrastructure projects.
The issues facing Galveston are more urgent and far reaching than new walkable streetscapes and it is important that we elect representation that understands that.
Our police pension liability is a problem that should now have the city’s full attention. We fixed our fire and civilian plans and, with compromise, I feel confident we can make right by our commitments to our police officers and their families.
Lights, streets and drainage fall high on my priority list. We have surveyed and triaged almost every street in town, issued bonds and drawn cash. Progress can already be seen.
Chances are, if your street needs work, it will get done. The Capital Improvement Plan is a huge undertaking, and it will not happen overnight. To address lighting in District 3, I have dedicated over $200,000 to streetlights in the East End and am committed to continuing both the Decorative Streetlight and the East End Alley light projects.
Attracting young families requires amenities, green space and outdoor opportunities. Parks are my absolute favorite way to get that done. New playground equipment, a meandering walking trail, curb work and concession stand renovations are transforming Lindale Park into one of Galveston’s premier public parks.
Finally, the Port of Galveston sits in the heart of District 3. I offer my education, training, and experience in the maritime industry to guide these early stages of port renovation and expansion. Opportunities for rail access to Pelican Island, additional cruise berths, and the eastward expansion of the 21st and Harborside experience are attainable with the right leadership.
Thanks for allowing me to represent Galveston, District 3, and your interests on council.
It has been a humbling experience and I look forward to continuing to make the island a better place to live, work and play.
Vote Maceo this Saturday, Cinco de Mayo, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and do your part in keeping Galveston on the right track.
That’s what’s up!
