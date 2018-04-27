When I started my campaign for City Council District 3, I committed to speaking to every resident in the district — not just to ask for their votes, but to hear their concerns and their vision for their neighborhood and for the island.
Over and over, I was told that I was the first person, politician or otherwise, to ask for their opinions. People were anxious to talk about the city, its problems and its future. And while everyone was able to voice a complaint or two about how the city is run and about the lack of representation they felt, they were overwhelmingly positive about the place they live.
For years, our district has been compartmentalized by politicians and special interest groups into segments and forced to compete for resources and attention. Yet, in all my conversations with residents, I never heard them complain about other areas. Instead, they have expressed universal concerns about safe, walkable neighborhoods, about crime and flooding, about taxes and insurance. They’ve talked about the issues that affect us all and that enhance or degrade our quality of life.
People who were born on the island are justifiably proud of their hometown. But they aren’t content with the status quo. Like residents who’ve come from elsewhere, they’ve made the choice to live here, and they want the island to grow and improve. That decision, to make this our home, is what truly unites us. Our visions for the Galveston of next year, or 20, or 100 years from now are as varied as the people who call themselves Galvestonians. What we have in common is the wish to see the city thrive, to improve as both a place to live and a place to visit.
Talking with my neighbors over the last several months has been an enlightening and rewarding experience. Most importantly, it has shown that we are stronger when we speak and work together. I look forward to bringing that voice to city council as the elected representative of District 3. Join me on election day, May 5, and add your voice as we build a better Galveston.
I'm sorry we don't live in your district (we are in 5) because we sure would have voted for you! Good luck. Your voice are your perspective are needed.
Everything Mr Colllins has mentioned has, and is, being addressed by the councilman he is challenging. A vote for Mr Collins would be like starting all over on initiatives that are already in motion. Mr Collins also fails to realize that district 3 encompasses more than the retirees in the East End Historic District. He doesn't mention downtown, the port....or Pelican Island. We don't need another councilman that is s biased and panders to one specific group. We need the incumbent that represents the ENTIRE district. Also, if safety is a concern....the Police and Fire Department both endorse Mr. Maceo. Why didn't they endorse Mr Collins? From what I have heard from the district 3 constituents is that Mr Collins has no real agenda other than being "anti" Maceo. What kind of a platform of s that?
Also of note....Mr Collins hasn't even been in Galveston long enough to realize....we already have a "better" Galveston than we did 20 years ago when there were streetwalkers and dope dealers infesting district 3 and you couldn't even leave a potted plant on your porch without worrying about it getting stolen. The " vote for a better Galveston " moniker just exemplifies how little Mr Collins knows about the Island. I bet he doesn't even know what the "mags" are or what they brought to district 3. Maybe he should be out talking to more than transplanted retirees such as himself????
I would also like to personally thank Mr Maceo for helping to bring back Little Leage Baseball to Leroy Naschke Sr. field at Lindale Park. It's been quite awhile since anyone has taken such an interest in the youth of district 3. Great work Frank!!'
"Mags"? I don't know what Mags is either. Isn't that the woman in Justified? Mags Bennet?
Have you forgotten about the Magnolia Homes Bill? Commonly referred to as “the mags” by longtime east end residents. The area was riddled with drugs and crime for quite a long time. I am sure Mr Collins has no recollection of this either given his comments about a better Galveston. Had he been here in the 70’s, 80’s,90’s and early 2000’s....he would realize the tremendous improvements in his district. Do you think he remembers when Flood and Calvert was just about the only thing on the Strand? How arrogant of him to say a vote for him is a vote for a better Galveston...when he hasn’t been here long enough to appreciate the tremendous improvements that have taken place.
Mr Collins is also dishonest in his assertion that he has committed to speaking to every resident in the district. That is blatantly as untrue as his assertion that he is the only politician to canvass the district speaking to the residents. Every one of the multitude of Maceo signs you see in district 3 are residents that Frank has contacted PERSONALLY ....face to face. Can we expect more distortion of the truth if Collins is elected?
Good lord...take a breath.
