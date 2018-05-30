We want to commend the Santa Fe students and teachers who returned to classrooms Tuesday. If you ever wanted to see courage in action, this was it.
The shooting, which, police say, was carried out by a student and left 10 dead on May 18, will forever be etched into the shared history of not only Santa Fe, but the nation. And on an even more personal level, it will be rooted deeply into the psyche and emotions of the students, teachers, parents and the community.
To the students and teachers, we want you to know we are with you — as are the hundreds of people who arrived in Santa Fe to show their support for your return to school Tuesday morning. And for good measure, literally tens of thousands of people were there in spirit.
Examples of kindness were everywhere as hundreds of people lined the roads and school property offering support.
Among them, the Kingwood High School drill team made an hourlong trip from the northeast Houston bedroom community to support students and teachers.
“We came to support them for their first day going back,” Sophie Colbert, a member of the drill team, said. “So that they know people were there for them while they were coming to experience this.”
Additionally, five busloads of students from nearby Alvin High School arrived to show their support.
Michelle Jones and her daughter, a Santa Fe High School graduate, stood across from one of the campus’ main driveways, where they could see the Alvin students offering hugs and comfort to people arriving on campus.
The tragedy is still raw in everyone’s minds and hearts. The healing process will be long and painful. But in the end, the students and teachers showed remarkable courage in taking the first step of retaking their school from the dizzying spin of violence only a few weeks before.
Thank you for your courageous example in the face of a most difficult moment.
• Leonard Woolsey
