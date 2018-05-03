We argued in February that Texas City public school trustees had done the right thing by voting to call a $136.1 million bond proposition for voters to consider during a May referendum.
After a little more than two months of debate, we stand by that assessment and restate the editorial board’s support of the proposition.
It’s the right thing to do.
A committee of residents has done its part by devoting time and effort to developing the bond proposition and advocating for its passage. The elected trustees have done their part by spending the political capital to call the referendum.
On Saturday, it will be up to the voters to do their part to get the bond passed. We urge all registered La Marque and Texas City voters who haven’t already cast ballots to turn out on Election Day and support the bond.
We argued before the board had no alternative but to call a bond election after the district, at the state’s behest, annexed La Marque ISD and assumed responsibility for its former students and facilities.
We urged La Marque and Texas City residents to spend the time before Election Day becoming informed about the district’s proposal.
We instructed reporting staff to look for people who opposed the bond and get their voices in our news columns. They found some and reported what they had to say.
We’ve also published letters and columns from people opposed to the bond on the newspaper’s Opinion and Commentary pages.
None of the arguments against the bond that we’ve seen were convincing.
The central question is whether issuing debt through public bonds is necessary for Texas City Independent School District to continue its mission at the standards that students deserve and that people interested in community progress should expect and, in fact, demand.
Opponents have argued all around that central question, and often far from it, but none have presented a case suggesting the district could meet its ethical, moral and legal responsibility to make facilities reasonably equal across the new, expanded jurisdiction without significant capital investment funded through a bond proposition.
It’s never easy to vote on the side of increasing taxes, but sometimes it’s necessary. This is one of those times.
We don’t see anything frivolous in the projects proposed for funding with this $136 million.
The bond initiative includes money for four new replacement schools after three aging La Marque campuses were badly damaged during Hurricane Harvey.
A fourth school, Guajardo Elementary School in Texas City, needed costly repairs and other upgrades to meet codes and would be replaced new if the bond were approved, officials said.
The bond also includes three districtwide initiatives to improve safety, repair roofs, increase parking and provide computers to each seventh- to 12th-grade student, according to the district.
Those strike us as nuts-and-bolts projects directly affecting the educational mission of the school district.
The bond would increase the school district tax rate by about 8 cents per $100 valuation, according to the district.
The increase would mean about $80 more annually in school district property taxes on a home valued at $100,000, according to the district.
That’s not an insignificant amount of money but it’s not too much for most property owners to absorb. The tax rate increase would not affect homeowners who are age 65 and older and have homestead exemptions, officials said.
If you can but haven’t voted, consider heading to the polls Saturday and supporting the bond. It’s the right thing to do.
• Michael A. Smith
