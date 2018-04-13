In difficult times, character tends to step forward.
A little over seven months ago, Hurricane Harvey came to town, dumping record rainfall all across the Houston and Upper Gulf Coast region. Galveston County experienced once-in-a-lifetime flooding from League City all the way to the coastline.
While it was a dark time for the community, we take pride in how the community responded. People from all walks of life stepped up, many putting themselves in harm’s way, to help one another. It was a beautiful, however tragic, sight.
Thursday night, The Daily News recognized many of those who stepped forward, giving of themselves and offering a hand in any way they could. From the humble action of pushing a broom to sweep away floodwater to using what professional tools one had at their disposal, Hurricane Harvey presented a remarkable testimony of grit in Galveston County.
The annual Citizen of the Year award was presented to League City Mayor Pat Hallisey. As waters rushed up and out of the banks and roadways, Hallisey was front and center to the entire event. Working with residents, answering calls, and working to use what assets the city had to combat the record stormwaters, he never wavered from his duty to serve his community.
One story in particular stands out to us. While working with crews to help others, Hallisey never mentioned that his own home was also damaged by the flooding. To him, service to others should come first. His insistence to keep the focus on others continued even after he faced a life-threatening health event that eventually resulted in the amputation of his left leg below the knee.
As we wrote earlier, character tends to step forward during times of great stress. And Hallisey provided a perfect example. The Daily News is proud to have awarded Mayor Pat Hallisey as Citizen of the Year 2018.
The second award of the night, Business of the Year, went to three local community banking leaders who came together after the storm to provide capital to businesses and homeowners for damages resulting from Hurricane Harvey. The special lending program, spearheaded by Moody Bank, Hometown Bank, and Texas First Bank, demonstrated great acts of character can come from businesses, too. And it should not be a surprise that when circumstances became tragic in the county, Vic Pierson, Jimmy Rasmussen, and Chris Doyle all came together to develop a way to help those in need recovery quickly.
And for this, The Daily News is proud to name the three banks’ leaders who came forward, Vic Pierson of Moody Bank, Jimmy Rasmussen of Hometown Bank, and Chris Doyle of First Texas Bank as Businesses of The Year 2018.
Hurricane Harvey presented us with many brave and courageous stories to tell — each more remarkable and valuable than the next. And a great many were told were told Thursday night as citizens shared their memories and a dozen more individuals were recognized.
We encourage you to learn more about this remarkable collection of people and businesses in the special Profiles 2018 magazine delivered in today’s issue of The Daily News. If anything, those featured will serve as a reminder of how we should never lose faith in our fellow citizens during even the most tragic of times.
• Leonard Woolsey
Congratulations to Mayor Hallisey on this well deserved honor!! He is the best example of community leadership that I have ever seen!!
