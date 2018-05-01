Lemonade never tastes better than when it’s helping young entrepreneurs realize they can create their own futures.
Lemonade Day Galveston County will take place Sunday. More than 1,000 kids will be participating this year, according to the event’s organizer, the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
And the event is expanding, as the city of La Marque will become a hotbed for young entrepreneurs thanks to Councilman Chris Lane and Mayor Bobby Hocking.
The program, which originated in Galveston, now reaches far and wide across the county with lemonade stands in nearly every corner of the county.
Additionally, also new for this year, Stringfellow Orchards in Hitchcock will host young entrepreneurs on its property — an excellent venue to visit and support.
For those unfamiliar with the program, hundreds of lemonade stands will populate the county Sunday.
And while the lemonade is good, the stories behind the homemade stands are even better.
Each young entrepreneur is actually a small-business owner — paying for supplies, developing a business and marketing plan, and doing an accounting of the business.
You’ll find most stands have a theme and the operators have already determined a cause to which they plan to donate their proceeds.
More than 95 percent of proceeds are donated each year, according to the event organizers.
Each stand represents a signed commitment by a young entrepreneur and a modest investment.
There is also another aspect — one of parents working with their children on projects.
In today’s digital world, this is becoming increasingly rare. But behind these stands you should know there are hours and hours of planning, hammering of nails, and even a few laughs along the way to opening day. In many cases, this is one of the first projects many kids have ever undertaken with their families. This is a good thing.
There are so many reasons to support this project — the teaching of financial literacy, the lessons of understanding you can independently make your own way in life and learning to work with others.
That, and nothing spurs confidence like the sweet taste of success.
• Leonard Woolsey
Editor’s note: The Daily News is a financial sponsor of Lemonade Day Galveston County.
