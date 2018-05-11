The League City Police Department is doing a good thing and those who can should support them.
Starting Monday, the department will be accepting donations of food and money to benefit the Children’s Nutritional Outreach programs of the Galveston County Food Bank.
The drive will promote the food bank’s School’s Out, Hunger’s Not campaign and kick off the summer Kidz Pacz weekly meal distribution program in League City.
Donations can be dropped off at the police department, 555 W. Walker St., until June 4.
The police have partnered with Communities in Schools-Bay Area and the food bank to distribute meals every Wednesday during the summer to children enrolled in the program.
This act of kindness is vital for children in the summer.
More than 35,000 children in Galveston County rely on free and reduced-price meals during the school year, but during the summer families struggle to provided their children with replacement meals and many children go hungry.
The Feeding America network, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, reports 22.4 percent of the children in Galveston County are food insecure, meaning as many as 17,400 children are without a reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.
That’s a staggering piece of information.
It’s doubly mind-blowing when added with Feeding America’s assertion the U.S. produces enough food to feed everyone, but, because of food waste, almost half the food grown — about 126 billion pounds — is lost.
Helping the weakest among us is the clearest sign of the strength of character of a society.
Police departments across the U.S. do plenty to place themselves in a bad light, but when the men and women in blue do something showing the great character most of them truly have, it should be applauded and supported.
• Seames O’Grady
