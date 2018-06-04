For the fourth year, Galveston residents have an opportunity to hear directly from two of the city’s key municipal leaders during a State of the City event.
This year’s event, organized again by the Galveston Roundtable of Foundations, will begin at 5:30 p.m. June 12 on the Galveston College campus and again will feature Mayor Jim Yarbrough and City Manager Brian Maxwell.
Past years’ events have drawn as many as 400 people.
Aside from the healthy attendance, the events have been remarkable for the quality of the discussion. None of the many people who asked a question had come to grouse about a pothole, about how some neighbor had gotten something they had not or to make some ideological political point.
They all were interested in discussing a higher concept, one that should unite us all — what is the way forward toward a better, more livable and prosperous Galveston?
That’s exactly what the organizers had hoped would happen and it was a noteworthy achievement. We commend the roundtable for its work getting the event together for a fourth year.
As in year’s past, the organizers and the two speakers have proposed a broad theme they hope residents will use to focus their questions.
Here it is: “What would your priorities be if you were mayor?”
Also, as has been the tradition, Yarbrough and Maxwell will present updates on city services, projects underway and plans for the future, the organizers said.
This year’s event will be a little different from the others in one respect, however, organizers said.
In the past, Yarbrough and Maxwell answered questions submitted by email before the event, and some submitted in writing on the night of the event. This year, the two are going live by forgoing the advanced questions and the requirement to submit them in writing during the meeting.
The format, as we understand it, is “you ask, they answer.”
The Rev. Bert Bagley, executive director of the Permanent Endowment Fund at Moody Methodist Church, is chairing the event this year.
Opportunities to hear directly from those with their hands on the levers of government are pretty rare, so we’d urge people to attend.
The Roundtable of Foundations is a network of staff and board members representing numerous Galveston charitable foundations. The group has met quarterly over the past decade to discuss the island’s needs, opportunities for philanthropic support and issues on the horizon.
The first State of the City event came about because Maxwell and Yarbrough gave a presentation to members of the roundtable, who were impressed enough by it to organize a forum to reach a larger audience, as Betty Massey, executive director of Mary Moody Northen Endowment, recounts the inception.
Among the frequently made complaints about government these days is that rank-and-file residents, taxpayers and voters seldom get a chance to directly interact with their leaders. This event offers that rare chance.
“Brian Maxwell and I are grateful to the Roundtable of Foundations for hosting this event,” Yarbrough said. “We think Galvestonians will be impressed by all that’s being done to keep our island moving forward, and we look forward to sharing it with them.”
• Michael A. Smith
