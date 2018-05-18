It should have been just another beautiful spring day on the Texas coast. It should have been a day for high school students and their teachers to think about the coming summer break. All the dread should have been about final exams, the outcome of those state-mandated tests that had seemed so vitally important just a few hours before.
It should have been a day of excitement and anticipation in the season of renewal and rebirth. Instead, it was a day of violence and death unlike and far more awful than any experienced here ever before. Ten of our children and neighbors shot dead on a beautiful Friday morning in the early days of summer. Another 10 wounded, some in life-changing ways, by gunfire in the halls of a small-town high school.
Officially accused of causing all that carnage is a boy of 17.
It seems impossible.
Most of us probably assumed it was impossible. Most of us probably thought these horrific crimes can only happen elsewhere. Sadly, most of us were wrong.
Friday, May 18, 2018, is a day we all must carry forever. It was a day that will force us into a blinding national spotlight and into the incendiary debate about school violence that has riven the nation for far too long. That is inevitable.
The days ahead may divide us more still and wound us yet again.
The days ahead will test the ability of our elected leaders in offices from Austin to Washington to find solutions to a problem so irrational that it seems at times to be beyond solution.
The days ahead will test the rest of us as well. Can we set aside our deeply held and comfortable personal beliefs for long enough to talk, to discuss, rationally the whole collection of things that might be solutions?
We need to talk about guns, especially about access to them.
We need to talk about mental health, and especially about access to mental health services.
We need to talk about improving school security, especially about how to do that without making our schools even more like prisons than they already are.
We need to ask and keep asking what on Earth is turning children who’ve yet to experience much of anything about human existence into cold-blooded killers. It seems to us that a solution will evade us all until we can answer that question.
We must, in these coming days, calmly discuss everything that might keep these horrific crimes from continuing to rip and tear at the fabric of our nation.
As urgent as it is for that debate to move quickly, calmly and smoothly toward changes that we can hope will be solutions, that is for another day.
Today is a day to mourn the dead, to mourn the loss of that sadly naive belief that it couldn’t happen here and to be grateful about those who lived.
• Michael A. Smith
