Saturday marks 140 years since the birth of Jack Johnson, one of Galveston’s most famous sons, and an island native for whom a small measure of justice has been denied for too long.
“The Galveston Giant” was the first African-American to win the heavyweight boxing title. About a century ago, he was shamefully convicted in an awful miscarriage of justice.
Johnson grew up on the island and learned to fight on the docks.
He won the world heavyweight boxing title by defeating Tommy Burns the day after Christmas in 1908. That victory was followed by a spree of racial violence.
Johnson couldn’t be beaten in the ring, so the U.S. government used its resources to get him.
In 1913, Johnson was convicted of violating the Mann Act. His crime was consorting with white women.
Johnson lived in exile for a while but returned and served time in prison.
We’ve been arguing for years that the country owes Jack Johnson a pardon.
We’ve not been alone in that.
Sen. John McCain, an Arizona Republican, and Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat who retired in 2017, spent years lobbying for Johnson’s pardon.
Congress in 2016 passed Every Student Succeeds Act with a resolution urging President Obama to pardon Johnson.
The resolution showed the White House there was support in Congress for the pardon. Obama never acted on the resolution, however.
Part of the rationale for that inaction was that the U.S. Department of Justice never made a recommendation to the president to issue the pardon. Justice department officials have said their decision wasn’t based on the merits of arguments that Johnson and his living relatives deserve the small courtesy of a pardon.
It was based on the longstanding departmental practice of not making recommendations about posthumous pardons. The department is too busy processing pardon applications from people who are alive and in prison, officials have said.
We argue that to deny a pardon based on such feeble rationale compounds the injustice. Jack Johnson may have been wronged, the government says, but we’re too busy with other paperwork to do anything about it.
Efforts to secure a pardon for Johnson continue and today offers an opportunity for rank-and-file Americans to add their voices to the call for belated justice.
The Bryan Museum, 1315 21st St., in Galveston, will celebrate Johnson’s 140th birthday today with a variety of activities, including a lecture by local historian Sam Collins III.
The event begins with a presidential pardon letter-writing drive at Galveston’s Own Farmers Market at the museum from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and ends with a lecture by Collins and cake cutting at 6 p.m.
Admission is free and open to the public.
It apparently was just convention that kept Obama from acting on numerous requests to issue the pardon. Convention demanded Obama have a favorable Justice Department recommendation before acting, and he didn’t get one.
If there’s one thing we know about President Trump, it’s that he’s not bound by convention. So, perhaps, he’ll be the one to clear the Galveston Giant’s name.
• Michael A. Smith
