Some things about summer along the Gulf Coast are inevitable, and some things just seem to be but don’t have to happen.
Heavy traffic on roads leading to and from the most popular tourist spots is inevitable. Long waits the Galveston-Port Bolivar ferry landings are, too, as are longer waits at restaurants and cafes. Heat, that’s inevitable. Humidity, too.
One of the things that can appear to be inevitable during the summer, but isn’t, is deaths by drowning.
We’ve been reporting drowning deaths for so long that they have come to seem inevitable to us. Every Friday we run down a list of things the weekend reporter should keep an eye out for during the shift. In the summer, that list includes monitoring the police scanner and keeping in touch with the authorities about drowning deaths.
They seem inevitable, but they aren’t. We’ve been reporting about them long enough to know that if people just took a few precautions and some simple advice from experts such as Galveston’s Beach Patrol, there could be a summer with no drownings.
One of the points beach patrol lifeguards always try to get across is the Gulf is not a swimming pool or a lake. It’s a huge, immensely powerful churning body of water.
You have to treat it with respect and be mindful of your own limitations.
Until recently, the beach patrol never flew green flags over Galveston beaches. The notion was that it’s never really ”safe” to enter the Gulf; you always need to exercise caution.
It was a philosophical policy but one worth keeping in mind.
Thousands of people swim off Galveston beaches each year and the vast majority of them experience nothing but fun. Even those who get into trouble usually survive it if they are swimming in areas patrolled by lifeguards.
The risk is not just on the Gulf beaches, but along the bays, especially around the Texas City Dike.
People can and have drowned all over the county. The ones who do drown usually have done something unwise in one of the areas not covered by the beach patrol.
Very few things are sadder than a story about someone, or, as has happened, several members of a family, who came to the coast for a good time that ended in an awful, avoidable death.
We urge everyone out near and on the water to take care, be smart and avoid the avoidable.
• Michael A. Smith
