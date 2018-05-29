First, we apologize for not providing more notice about the change that began Monday in comics and puzzles published on weekdays and Saturdays. We had planned a lot of hoopla about the change during the week leading up to May 28, but bad news intervened.
The editorial staff, which was responsible for doing much of the notification, was deeply involved in the news. It also didn’t seem appropriate under the circumstances to publish a lot of hoopla about changes in our comics and puzzles lineup during a time of profound grief for many of our readers and neighbors.
That may not have been the right decision but it seemed right at the time.
Our plan for debuting the changes also was complicated by having to untangle the organization from a 50-year-old contract. We had hoped to begin with four pages of color Sunday comics, but can’t publish those until early August. Meanwhile, the weekday and Saturday content was going to change Monday, ready or not. It wasn’t the smooth launch for which we had hoped, and for that, we apologize.
We expected and have heard a lot from readers opposed to the change. We take that seriously but are committed to the current comics and puzzles lineup for the foreseeable future.
There are many reasons for that decision. In part, it was a business decision. It was a good financial move for the newspaper, which will make us better able do all the things we do along with publishing comics, such as covering the news.
Another is that we have for years been unable to provide Sunday comics to our e-edition subscribers. We believe those paying customers deserve access to the same content as our print subscribers. This change will allow us to do that.
There also has been a lack of continuity between the daily and Sunday comics. The change will solve that problem.
It’s worth noting that many of the comics and puzzles we’ve gotten the most complaints about — “Zits,” “Mutts,” “Baby Blues,” “Hagar the Horrible” and “Wuzzles” — had been in the weekday and Saturday papers only since August 2016. For years before that, the daily comics and puzzles were on one page and there was a total of six comics. We now publish two full pages of comics and other features. That will continue after the change.
The editors and others involved in this decision have a responsibility to look to the future and to provide a mix of content appealing to readers young and old. Most of the comics we dropped have not been produced by the original artists for years, decades in some cases. The comics are either facsimiles or reruns.
With this change, we can give some up-and-coming artists doing their own original work a chance to be seen and appreciated. One of them is Scott Hilburn, a native of Garland, Texas, who resides in Frisco, Texas, and draws “Argyle Sweater” fresh every day.
We believe newspapers have a responsibility — and a practical need — to cultivate new talent, and often that requires making changes. The reading public would never have seen “Calvin & Hobbs,” “Doonesbury,” “Dilbert” or “The Far Side” had newspapers not been willing to retire an “Alley Oop,” “Dick Tracy,” “Gasoline Alley” or “Lil’ Abner” to make room.
We never set out to disappoint subscribers but we have to be willing and able to change as the business and the world change.
The comics pages have changed twice in a little less than two years and probably will change again in years to come. Once the dust settles on the most recent change, we will reassess the comics, as we periodically do with everything else in the paper. We may even be able to expand the comics and puzzles again.
We hope you see value in The Daily News as a whole and will give the new offerings a chance to become part of your daily routine.
• Michael A. Smith
