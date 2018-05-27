At 3 p.m. today, take a moment from watching the ball game, barbecue or other Memorial Day activities with friends and family for a moment of remembrance of those who died in U.S. military service.
Memorial Day, originally designated as Decoration Day, was established in 1868 to honor Union solider who died in the Civil War. After World War I, the holiday was changed to honor Americans who died fighting in any war.
In 1971, Memorial Day became a federal holiday to be celebrated on the last Monday in May. And in 2000 it evolved further when President Bill Clinton signed the National Moment of Remembrance Act:
“Each Memorial Day, the Nation honors those Americans who died while defending our Nation and its values. While these heroes should be honored every day for their profound contribution to securing our Nation’s freedom, they and their families should be especially honored on Memorial Day. The observance of a National Moment of Remembrance is a simple and unifying way to commemorate our history and honor the struggle to protect our freedoms.”
While we should pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by those throughout the year, stop for a minute today to join other Americans. The simple observance of a moment of remembrance is the least we can do for those who gave so much.
We can honor our fallen not only by bowing our own heads for a moment or so but also by showing our respect for the veterans themselves. And quite simply we can shake the hands of veterans we meet and express our gratitude to them and their families for the wonderful contribution they have made to our communities and to our lives in general.
