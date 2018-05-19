Following Friday’s school shooting at Santa Fe High School, most of us in Galveston County are feeling mad, hurt, confused and noticeably numb. Professionals will say this is normal. But what is not normal is the reason for the why.
School shootings are becoming predictable, almost scripted, seemingly inevitable. What’s not so easy to predict is the time and place these events will occur. Unfortunately, this time the tragic event unfolded on our community’s doorstep. As of today, 10 lives are lost and another 12 or so are physically wounded and injured.
Additionally, this is only the tip of the emotional iceberg families, neighbors and others will process as a direct byproduct of the tragic shooting event. The truth is, for everyone, Friday marks only the beginning of a long journey toward recovery and adjusting to a new reality.
As a geographic community, it is natural for us to feel the personal sting of the shooting. This is not simply another news story about a shooting event in a faraway state. To any reader in The Daily News coverage area, the Santa Fe school shooting occurred within a short drive of the pillow they put their head down on each night to go to sleep.
This time the unspeakable evil came to our community.
There will be lots of time for stepping back and analyzing what went right and what did not. But this editorial space is neither the time nor the place. No, this is about reminding us to slow down and appreciate the incredibly difficult road ahead for those most closely affected by the shooting.
No, today is the time to invest our energy into something different and more useful.
Statistically speaking, most Daily News readers are believers in God or supportive of religious institutions. Most others at least believe there is some force or higher power out there helping guide us through life. If so, this is one of those times to get closer to your beliefs by asking for the compassion and support for those dealing with this tragedy in the coming days, weeks and months. This will be a long recovery.
But as the hours fade into days, we need to double down on how we, as the mortals in this equation, can better predict and prepare for these increasingly frequent school shootings. What are the clues, the signals and the potential solutions? We at The Daily News refuse to accept these types of actions into our daily lives going forward. No one should.
Let us give this event and those involved the respect and space so rightly deserved. But let’s also commit as a community to not letting this become just another news item that eventually fades into the blur of a daily news cycle. To do so would be tantamount to devaluing the lives lost in this shooting.
Let Friday’s shooting at Santa Fe High School become part of the solution, rather than simply a placeholder in a continuing string of school shootings.
• Leonard Woolsey
