Newspaper printing and publishing are the latest victims in America’s burgeoning trade war with friends and foes.
New tariffs on imported aluminum and steel, and on products from China, are getting most of the media coverage. In a recent column published by The Lufkin News, Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association and a former state senator, said those tariffs will increase costs and threaten jobs across Texas’ entire oil and natural gas sector.
A similar threat exists in the publishing world because the paper The Daily News and all others is printed on is under attack. This month, the U.S. Department of Commerce piled huge tariffs onto the imports of newsprint from Canada. These duties range as high as 32 percent.
These tariffs started with a single American newsprint manufacturer who complained that Canadian companies were “dumping” their product in the United States at below-market prices. North Pacific Paper Company is a small mill in Washington state that is owned by a New York-based hedge fund.
No other U.S. newsprint mills are supporting the North Pacific, and its petitions are opposed by the American Forest and Paper Industry. Why? The rest of the industry knows these tariffs will cause damage to newspapers and ultimately reduce the demand for newsprint, according to News Media Alliance, a trade association that represents about 2,000 newspapers in the United States and Canada.
More than 60 organizations with stakes in the future availability and price of paper have formed a coalition to fight back against these unnecessary and widely harmful impediments to free trade. The coalition summed up the argument against the tariffs about well as can be.
We are printers, publishers, paper suppliers and distributors that represent mostly small businesses in local communities that employ more than 600,000 workers in the United States.
We have joined together to fight proposed government tariffs on newsprint that have been initiated by petitions filed by a single newsprint mill, NORPAC, an outlier in the industry that is owned by a New York hedge fund, with no additional pulp or paper operations in the United States or globally.
The proposed tariffs will force our member companies to cut jobs not only at newspapers, commercial printing, and book publishing operations, but throughout the supply chain, such as paper manufacturers, ink suppliers, fuel producers and equipment manufacturers.
Our country’s trade laws should not be manipulated by one company in a way that will have a detrimental impact on American jobs throughout our economy.
It’s worth noting that North Pacific’s paper mill employs only about 400 people, according to industry reports; 600,000 U.S. jobs will be put under pressure to benefit 400 workers or, more probably, a dozen or so hedge-fund fat cats.
And yet, in this country’s current political climate, that narrowly beneficial complaint found a friendly ear in Washington D.C. As a result, the price will jump from $600 to $800 for every ton of newsprint. A newspaper of this size uses about 1,000 metric tons every year; that’s roughly 2 million pounds.
This money grab by the New York investors who own the Washington state mill also hurts you. Newspapers are vital to the communities they serve. Everyone relies on a newspaper to tell the local stories, both good and bad. We report on city and county governments, schools, crime, sports, weddings, anniversaries, births and obituaries.
Nobody else reports on our community with the depth and breadth of this newspaper — but it’s not an easy business, and these tariffs will make it even harder.
• The Daily News Editorial Board
