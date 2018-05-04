If you’re a Galveston resident registered to vote and haven’t already cast a ballot in favor of Galveston Independent School District’s $31 million May bond referendum, today is the day.
The Daily News editorial board first stated its support for the bond in February, shortly after the board of trustees voted to call the referendum. We restate that support today.
Servicing the debt on a bond issue of that amount wouldn’t require a tax increase, district officials have said. And it would provide enough money for the district to begin working to repair about $65 million in physical-plant problems at island public schools.
A lot of those problems, which include repairs needed to the roofs at Ball High School, Central Middle School, the Rosenberg Elementary School building, Scott Elementary School and the former Alamo Elementary School, are the result of deferred maintenance, district officials have said.
The entire community has a stake in keeping public school facilities in good shape, and doing so always is a pay-now or pay-later proposition. Boards in the past chose the pay-later option and later has arrived.
The best-case scenario for the district is to pass this modest bond proposal without any trouble while, through a community committee, it comes up with a plan for a more expensive bond proposition for voters to consider sometime in the near future.
We urge voters to remember that the last time the district successfully passed a bond proposition was in 2003 for $69.45 million to renovate and modernize school facilities.
Fifteen years is a long time to go without substantial capital investment, especially along the coast where, thanks to the salt air, buildings and the systems that serve them don’t last as long as they might farther inland.
It’s a pretty safe bet also that the district needs to do a lot of the same things other school systems across the county are having to spend capital to do — improve telecommunication infrastructure and improve security, to name a couple.
There’s more at stake here than the $31 million and the urgent repairs that money would allow, although that alone was enough to gain our support for the bond at issue today.
This modest bond issue, which would not require a tax increase, is a prelude and a test case, of sorts, for a far larger bond proposition that district leaders have argued, convincingly in our opinion, will be needed soon, perhaps later this year.
If you care about the future of public education in Galveston, don’t leave it to chance — go vote today.
• Michael A. Smith
