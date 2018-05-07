June is a time to celebrate because it signals the beginning of the summer. For those of us along the Texas coast, however, it has a dual meaning. We’re talking, of course, about the start of hurricane season.
Hurricane season starts June 1 and runs through November 30. Galveston County residents need no reminders about last year’s hurricane season and Hurricane Harvey, the costliest hurricane to ever hit the state of Texas
It’s never too early to prepare for a hurricane when you live on the Gulf. Below are just a few things you may need during and after the storm.
Make sure you know where your personal records are. These include social security cards, passports, ID cards, medical records and anything that can’t be easily replaced without two forms of identification and a six- to eight-week wait.
You should make copies of all your important insurance documents including property, life, health and like. It’s a good idea to take pictures or make a video record those documents, and of all your other valuble property and belongings, just in case.
Know where your pets’ vaccination records are. In case of evacuation, you may not be able to get a motel room without proof your pets are up to date on their shots.
If you need to hunker down in your home during a storm, there are some important items to put in a disaster survival kit.
You should have at least a seven-day supply of water is recommended. This should add up to about a gallon a person per day. That is useful, not just for drinking, but for cooking, laundry, dishes, teeth brushing and just about anything you might need to do if your water was turned off. Keep extra water around just in case. You can never have enough.
Try to pack away a few extra articles of clothing and blankets or sleeping bags in a waterproof bag in case your ground floor is flooding and you need to get to higher ground for the night.
Also useful to keep in a central location are: a battery-powered TV or radio and extra batteries; a first aid kit; sanitation and hygiene items; prescription medications and contact lenses; and, for your furry friends, pet carriers, leashes and food for each pet.
Keep some cash in a safe place in case of an emergency. If the power goes out and you need to fuel up your generator, you might be out of luck if you don’t have some extra cash handy.
It’s also extremely important to keep your vehicle fueled up with at least 3/4 tank of gas in case of evacuation.
You should familiarize yourself with how to turn off your utilities. Also, if necessary, know how board up your windows and secure outside furniture, boats, trailers, barbecue grills and other outdoor items.
If a storm is impending and you or someone you know is hearing, speech or mobility impaired, critically ill or without transportation, call the State Transportation Evacuation Assistance Registry at 211 to register for assistance before the storm. Check with your local emergency management office and ask to be signed up for their assistance programs as well.
There’s no proven method of coming away from a disaster unscathed, but if you follow these tips, you’ll probably have an easier time than you might have without them. Also, keep an eye out for the Daily News’ annual hurricane guide
If you have any tips of your own, don’t hesitate to send a letter of 200 words or fewer to the editor at letters@galvnews.com.
• Rene Schwartz
