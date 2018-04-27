The Daily News has a long-standing policy against publishing letters and guest columns backing candidates on Election Day. In every election, just as voters go to the polls, we get last-minute allegations of facts we can’t verify. Turning the editorial pages over to those kinds of allegations just doesn’t do much for the debate. It’s not fair to the candidates — or the voters — to raise those kinds of issues on the last day.
The bottom line is we just don’t do that.
The deadline for submitting letters and columns is 10 a.m. Thursday. The final selection of endorsement letters will be published Friday. But please submit your letter early. If we have a last-minute rush, we’ll be able to publish only a selection of letters, and letters will have priority over the longer columns.
We have limited space and want to avoid 500-word guest columns that simply endorse candidates. We can accept letters of up to 200 words with endorsements. Again, we will publish only a limited number of columns and will give priority to those about issues raised in the race over those simply making an endorsement.
Submissions that raise allegations or make other claims of wrongdoing won’t be considered for publication, at least not in the final days before the election.
Submit letters of 200 words to letters@galvnews.com. Submissions must list a place of residence, not necessarily an address, but a city or recognized unincorporated part of the county and include a telephone number so we can verify authorship; we don’t publish the phone numbers.
Time to comment on state action plan
One of the hottest topics in Galveston County right now is the state’s action plan for allocating shares from $5 billion in federal disaster recovery money down to various local governments.
You may have seen in the news pages that the mayors of Dickinson, League City and Friendswood have petitioned the state to seek waivers that would ease the rules about who can benefit from that money. As it stands now, most of the money would benefit low- and moderate-income people.
The mayors fear there are so few qualified people in their cities they won’t get a fair share of the money. Galveston County Commissioners have similar worries and have passed a resolution seeking the same waivers as the cities.
What’s most important now is that the Texas General Land Office announced Thursday it would extend the public comment period on the state plan.
Public comments can be submitted until Tuesday.
If you have an opinion, now’s the time to make it known.
The fastest way to make a comment is to submit it online at www.glo.texas.gov or by email to cdr@glo.texas.gov.
