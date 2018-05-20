Specious arguments, it seems, are a natural byproduct of terrible events such as the shooting Friday at Santa Fe High School in which eight children and two adults were shot dead and more than a dozen others were wounded.
Among the most predictable of those is the idea that we — meaning everyone in society but especially the news media — should ignore the person or persons who have committed or been accused of committing whatever the terrible thing was.
The notion seems to be that leaving the bad actors in awful crimes such as mass murders in public school buildings unnamed and unexamined would somehow render them and their abominable work powerless and beside any point; almost as if it hadn’t happened, or was the result of unconscious forces, almost like an act of nature.
Rather than attempting to learn something about and from people who act in such deviant ways, the argument goes, we should call them evil, shut them away, and call it a day.
We argue the opposite is true.
One of the bedrock truths about all mass shootings is that the victims all were going about their normal lives and their own mundane human business right up to the point the shooting began. We should mourn them, honor them, remember them and tell their stories, but there is very little they can teach us about how to prevent the same thing from happening again.
The killers are a different matter. They alone can answer the one question that really matters in such cases — why.
We should grill them and study them and every aspect of their lives, their minds and, if we can find it, their souls in attempt to answer that question.
Use whatever analogy fits your mood — study them as we would a deadly virus; study them as we would a venomous insect; study them as we would a lethal genetic mutation.
We might even study them in context of what they often actually are — young adults born and reared right here with the rest of us in the land of plenty, the land of opportunity; one of the wealthiest, safest nations the world has ever known, and a nation, which, despite some flaws, accommodates the individual to a far greater extent than most.
Facing that fact is a far more daunting prospect, requiring far more courage and dedication than does turning away.
It should be clear by now that our schools have become a locus of rage, something akin to lightning rods.
These killers, when we are fortunate enough to have a live one, should be compelled as much as possible to explain why that is; to explain how — despite all the advantages that come to Americans just through luck at birth — they came to be.
We should not ignore them, shut them away and forget them. We should, as best we can, make them serve some good purpose for the communities against whom they have inflicted so much harm.
• Michael A. Smith
