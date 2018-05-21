With Friday’s deadly school shooting, Santa Fe, Texas, is at the center of the media universe. And by extension, so is Galveston County and the state of Texas. This is our moment to help others — both in the past and future — on how to best deal with such a tragic and human crisis.
Ten people are dead. Commit those numbers to memory and then make a promise to yourself to help prevent this from occurring again.
We do not yet know what drove the shooter to his deadly actions this past Friday. But what we do know is discovering the solution will take all of us. Bottling up emotions and information is only going to prevent the clues from coming forward — and by doing so, we’re sentencing yet another community, another school and another group of students to another shooting.
Professional counselors and mental health specialists know opening up and sharing is one of the surest pathways to recovery. This is as true for individuals as it is for communities. Santa Fe and Galveston County are no different. We need to have a community conversation — and a truthful one at that.
No hiding of facts, no political posturing, no worrying about someone’s feelings being hurt. What matters is we get the facts on the table for both discussion and action. This is — and should always be — about the 10 people murdered in cold blood on Friday.
But let us also say, we should be just as careful to not repeat or promote unfounded rumors or politically energized talking points. To repeat what you read in a random social media post is to risk becoming part of the problem instead of the solution. Social media platforms self-admittedly have trust issues and little if any screening process to prevent falsehoods from reaching users. We encourage you to carefully tread in this environment.
If you know something or have something you believe could be helpful in our community and to help other communities learn from our tragedy, please speak up. Only by bringing forward information will we ever, as a society, be able to unlock the incredibly complicated formula that repeatedly delivers death to unsuspecting communities. Don’t be quiet. Speak up. Take action. Let Santa Fe be remembered as the place where the community stepped forward.
• Leonard Woolsey
(2) comments
"What matters is we get the facts on the table for both discussion and action"
What pray tell do you think would have stopped the insanity form happening Mr. Woolsey? How many more laws do you all think would need to be implemented to make these problems go away? Tell us all how do you stop someone with premeditated murder in their heart from carrying out that plan? Why are we not talking about the "Gun Free Zones' that so many of you wanted to bring into being? Gun Free Zones just tells killers that they have a target rich environment without having to worry about anyone being able to stop them....Look at Europe who are not allowed to own firearms and see how safe they are not! They have many over there who know that only the police can stop them and they know that they can get around that and that the people have no way to protect themselves.... I for one do not want to live like that. The Police can not be ever where all of the time and most of the time only get there after the fact....
Good article but the action has to happen at the State level. Yet, we have State leadership espousing phrases like ‘guns are not the problem’ and even State sponsored shot-gun giveaways. The fact is that guns are but one part of the entire problem that collectively include: 1) building entries, 2)school bullying , 3) mental health/behavior recognition, 4) teacher arming (highly controlled), 5 social media messaging, 6) reality checks at home and 7) legislation for gun background checks and ownership liabilities. Opponents will list countless reasons to negate anyone of these but the point is, collectively, these amount to combined barriers to minimize the risk of yet another mass shooting – emphasis on minimize. I believe in the Second Amendment but condolences, prayers and mindless phrases like Texas ‘Strong’ don’t acknowledge the cold fact that we have Texans ‘Shot Dead’; young students denied their life and grieving parents. There’s no one solution but instead a need to recognize all risks and the limited solutions being offered; that is, time to check your voting status.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.