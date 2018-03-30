It may be true that League City can’t afford to build a new animal shelter as originally planned after cost estimates came in almost $3 million more than expected — $10.3 million instead of $7.5 million.
We argue the city can’t afford not to improve its shelter, however, if it wants to achieve its economic development ambitions. No Amazon nor any other highly desirable major employer is going to move its workforce to a city in which the shelter is “borderline inhumane,” as shelter manager Kim Schoolcraft recently described it.
As city leaders and others rethink what to do in light of the increased cost estimate, and in context of the unexpected challenges that came with Hurricane Harvey, they should also rethink what an animal shelter is, beyond just a place to house stray pets.
What a first-class animal shelter is, beyond a holding facility, is a quality-of-life indicator, right up there with parks and recreational facilities, good roads and safe neighborhoods. It’s also an indicator of a city’s general spirit and character.
It’s among the sorts of things those highly sought-after employers think about when they think about where they want to be, because it’s among the sorts of things the people they want to hire think about when they think about where they want to live.
Recalling how difficult it was for shelter advocates to get the project on the city’s capital improvement project list in the first place, it’s probably inevitable that some will call for delaying the project or scrapping it altogether.
People will argue that more important projects should be funded sooner, especially since Hurricane Harvey did so much damage and brought up so many other parts of the city infrastructure that could use improvement.
It strikes us that an efficient, humane animal shelter is a necessity, not some nicety, for a city of more than 100,000 residents with ambitions to be counted among the very best places to live.
One reasonable option discussed recently was scaling back the size of the shelter to keep with the original cost. Some readers have suggested building it smaller but with a design that allows for relatively easy expansion in the future. That’s a good idea.
It may be a little soon to abandon the initial plan, however. League City is a relatively affluent community full of civic-minded people and $3 million isn’t an unachievable fundraising goal, especially for a project such as this one that might attract a corporate sponsorship or two.
• Michael A. Smith
