County leaders, including the elected judicial judges, should meet soon with lawyers representing The American Civil Liberties Union and hammer out a settlement before a lawsuit the civil rights group filed early this week turns into another long, unnecessary bout of litigation costing the taxpayers a huge sum of money.
In the first place, the county’s interest in this dispute aligns in some important ways with the ACLU’s agenda. Although they may be differently motivated, both want fewer people locked up in the county jail while awaiting trial.
The ACLU is motivated by what it asserts have been systemic violations of the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees a criminally charged person’s right go free on bail while awaiting trial.
At the same time, county leaders have been struggling for a couple of years to reduce the jail population, which would reduce operational expenses.
Those increased expenses aren’t exclusive to the jail. Unnecessarily incarcerating people and incarcerating people longer than necessary sends ripples of expense out into the larger community, as both the ACLU and groups hired by the county to assess the swelling jail population have argued.
People locked up on minor charges may lose their jobs, which burdens both social service providers and employers who have to replace them. They may lose custody of their children, which burdens Child Protective Services, not to mention undermining the foundation of society itself.
Second, if some of what the ACLU asserts about the county’s treatment of poor people is only partly true, it would be enough to offend anybody who really believes in the American Way.
The lawsuit’s basic assertion is this county, and many others across the state, operates two systems of justice — one for people with the financial means to make bail and afford an attorney and one for those without that wherewithal; the former being afforded constitutional protections and the latter being denied those, according to the lawsuit.
Among the most disturbing claims in the lawsuit is that accused people are pressured to plead guilty before they have adequate legal counsel or the chance to argue for reduced bail.
For misdemeanor cases, the accused are once a day brought to a “jail docket” before a misdemeanor judge, according to the lawsuit. The judge assigns two defense attorneys who attempt to represent everyone on the jail docket over the course of the week, according to the lawsuit.
The attorneys meet with clients in the hallway outside of the hearing and attempt to communicate the prosecutor’s plea bargain offer, according to the lawsuit. The defendant sees the judge for a hearing only if he agrees to a plea bargain, the lawsuit asserts.
“For people who are steadfast enough to maintain their innocence, misdemeanor judges maintain policies that require arrestees to wait about a week after jail docket before their first status conference before the judge assigned to their case,” according to the lawsuit.
The first appearance before a judge on felony cases is for appointing defense counsel and eliciting guilty pleas, which typically occurs several days after the arrest or sometimes more than a month, according to the lawsuit.
“Under this policy, the vast majority of people are booked into the Galveston County jail for more than a week unless they plead guilty or pay the secured bail listed in the applicable bail schedule,” the lawsuit stated. “Of course, every one of these people is presumed to be innocent.”
As described, that’s a coercive system, just on its face and it’s not hard to imagine innocent people might plead guilty just to leave jail sooner and avoid financial and personal ruin.
Third, the ACLU apparently already has been successful in similar cases filed against other Texas counties.
The bottom line is that there has to be to some way to satisfy the ACLU, and perhaps the U.S. Constitution, without putting taxpayers on the hook for huge legal costs. County leaders should find that way.
• Michael A. Smith
