Fifty years ago today, the front page of The Daily News reported the murder of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. And for many, the world stopped for a moment.
King’s legacy is one of peaceful, non-violent protests, equality for all races, creeds and colors, and a world where those who have the least are not ignored by those with the most. Which brings us this important question — where are we as nation 50 years after his murder?
It is a fair question and one we should all ask ourselves. We’ve made progress as a people, but American society remains imperfect. We don’t need to look further than the daily headlines to regularly read charges of racial injustice and calculated systemic mistreatment populating our world.
But King always knew this journey would be a long and difficult road.
King’s journey to Memphis was to support local African-American sanitation workers — a humble civil-service profession. King traveled to lend a hand as the workers protested significantly lower wages and dangerous working conditions. Unlike white workers, the black workers were not paid if they couldn’t work because of bad weather. Several black workers had died as a result of work conditions.
In his visit to Memphis, King was simply taking another step on the road to shed light on the injustices of the period. His visit was to bring attention to those who did not have the national press’ ear, to lend a hand of support, and chronicle for the world the dark spaces of mistreatment hidden in everyday view.
It is important to note King lived every day of his life during this period under a steady diet of credible death threats. Even in Memphis, bomb threats surrounded and affected his visit. But King answered to a higher calling — one of fighting the long battle of bringing into light the injustices of society toward others.
So, where are we today? Do Americans see each other differently than in 1968? And while most would answer yes, we can all agree there is much more road ahead than we wish to acknowledge. Racism is a cruel and cowardly tool — its corrosiveness eating away at basic tenets of humanity and dignity. And it still exists in today’s world.
As a people, we have made great progress. In 1968, few would have predicted an African American would be elected to the office of the presidency within a handful of decades. And fewer still would recognize the face of modern America where races, creeds, colors and sexual-orientation are more highlighted than ever before. This is truly a new world.
But we also still have a long way to go as both a nation and people. Racism and prejudice will always seek to live in the darkest of corners of society and it is up to those of us today to root them out. There is — and always will be — important work to do on this front.
King reminded us there is a mountaintop and on the other side is our greatest destiny as both a people and nation. Let us never forget this powerful charge. If America is indeed the land of the free and home of the brave, let us forever honor King’s vision, character and contributions to mankind.
• Leonard Woolsey
