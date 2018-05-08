Did Galveston police pension board member Thayer Evans commit an ethical breach by breaking ranks to lobby against a taxpayer-funded 2 percent increase to the retirement plan?
We don’t see it. His opposition to the plan, which he apparently expressed to members of the city council before a vote on the increase, didn’t amount to even a minor offense against decorum.
What we did see in the spectacular overreaction to Evan’s dissent, however, was a majority bloc on the board that seems hostile not only to any internal disagreement but also to the idea that the larger community — everybody except the police — might have a legitimate stake in how problems in the pension fund are ultimately resolved.
The conflict emerged last week at a board meeting of Galveston Employees Retirement Plan for Police. The majority bloc of members was furious with Evans after learning he had called at least one city council member in February to advocate against a 2 percent increase in city contributions to the pension plan before the Galveston City Council voted in February.
Members of the council revealed during a February workshop that Evans had called at least one member before the meeting to advocate against voting on the increase at that time.
The council ultimately voted unanimously for the increase.
During the board meeting, members voted 4-1 to write a letter accusing Evans of a breach of fiduciary responsibility and lamented the fact they had no means of removing him from the board.
“I can’t understand in what way you thought you were benefiting this plan or its members, which is your sole obligation on this board and the only reason you’re here,” Chairman Geoff Gainer said.
“It’s disturbing. This board doesn’t have any way of removing you for ethical reasons. The only thing we can do is ask you to step down, and barring your refusal to step down, to ask the person who appointed you to remove you from the board.”
It’s not surprising Evans caused a ruckus on the board. Ruckus is his brand, as we learned during his tenure on the Park Board of Trustees. Nor was it surprising, or wrong, that he took a position contrary to what the rest of the pension board wanted done.
He’s a city appointee to a board dominated by members of the Galveston Municipal Police Association, which is a union representing the interests of its members. No matter what the rest of the board might argue, or wish was the case, he’s on the board to represent the interests of the city and the taxpayers, not the police.
The surprise was in learning how little regard the law enforcement members of the board seem to have for the financial interests of the city and taxpayers who fund it and how disinclined, to put it mildly, them seem to be about negotiating a compromise that might best serve all those interests.
Police officers have a right to good retirement benefits and the taxpayers have a responsibility to provide those. Neither the police officers, nor any other class of employee, has the right to unilaterally decide what constitutes good without regard to what is financially sustainable.
• Michael A. Smith
(1) comment
Thayer has a fiduciary responsibility to act in the interests of the plan. That responsibility is incumbent on the entire board and there are legal consequences for not doing so.
Advocating city council to withhold payments (which the city is legally bound to make by the way) in order to harm the plan financially is not only irresponsible but is without a doubt a breach of that duty.
The continued and deliberate underfunding of this plan has to stop. The city made an agreement, backed up by state law, to properly fund this plan.
