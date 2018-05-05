Voters in Galveston and Texas City made a wise investment Saturday in its schools.
By large margins, measures to improve schools in the island and Texas City school districts were approved by voters.
In Galveston, voters approved a $31 million bond referendum to fix problems on its campuses. A lot of those problems, which include repairs needed to the roofs at Ball High School, Central Middle School, the Rosenberg Elementary School building, Scott Elementary School and the former Alamo Elementary School, are the result of deferred maintenance, officials have said.
In Texas City, voters approved a $136 million bond. The measure included the replacement of three aging La Marque campuses that were badly damaged during Hurricane Harvey in late August. The new schools would replace the existing La Marque Primary, Elementary and Middle schools. Guajardo Elementary School in Texas City would also be replaced if voters approved the bond.
While the vote was technically to provide upgrades to the bricks-and-mortar, it actually was a vote for the students of the school districts.
The Texas City school district vote was especially welcomed. The school district now spans parts of Texas City and La Marque after the state ordered the closure and annexation of La Marque Independent School District in 2015. Not all Texas City residents welcomed absorbing La Marque schools. By passing the measure with nearly 70 percent of the voters saying yes, it shows that many voters in the district have not only accepted La Marque schools into the district, but also want the schools in La Marque to be better.
As for both issues, we think Texas City Superintendent Rodney Cavness summed it up.
“Some bond issues, there are a bunch of luxuries, but this is 100 percent things we need at this time,” he said. “It is absolutely essential for our future. The bond is not only addressing aged facilities, it’s also going to address safety and security needs throughout the district.”
We also congratulate the winners of the races for the various offices in the county. With much of the county still rebounding from the effects of Hurricane Harvey, the problems on their plates have become a little more complex.
At the same time, many of those candidates made promises as they were campaigning. We hope those promises turn into action.
• The Editorial Board
